A time will come they must step aside – Kwakye Ofosu warns ambitious appointees

Audio By Carbonatix
Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has backed growing calls for government appointees with presidential ambitions to eventually step aside if their political activities begin to distract from governance.
Speaking on PM Express on Monday, the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP said the warning issued by Dr Callistus Mahama about early succession politics within the governing party was “absolutely true” and deserved serious attention.
“We have all seen it, and his question is timely,” he said.
“What he said is absolutely true. He’s spot on, and I’m on all fours with him.”
Felix Kwakye Ofosu stressed that the government’s future electoral fortunes would depend on performance and not personalities.
“The thing that will convince Ghanaians to give us another mandate is the performance that we put up,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter who you bring to contest.”
According to him, Ghanaian voters have become more sophisticated in assessing governments since 1992 and would not reward any candidate if the administration’s record fails to impress.
“You can bring an angel, but if the story behind that angel is sordid, he’s not going to get a pass, and people will not vote for him or her,” he stated.
His comments follow increasing speculation over possible contenders to succeed President John Dramani Mahama, even though the current administration is still in the early stages of its term.
Pressed on whether the presidency was worried about reports of internal campaigning, Felix Kwakye Ofosu admitted there were visible signs of political manoeuvring but argued that many of those being discussed had not formally declared any intention to contest.
“Some of them may not be office holders, so if you ask them, what would they be stepping aside from to begin with?” he said.
He noted that attending political events or meeting party supporters could easily be dismissed as routine political activity unless a formal declaration is made.
“The fact that you’ve attended a rally here or met party people there doesn’t necessarily mean that I’m going for contestation,” he explained.
Still, he indicated that there would come a point where such activities could no longer coexist with government responsibilities.
“A time will come when those activities will not be tenable in relation to their positions in government, and then it should be obvious that they have to step aside,” he warned.
He recalled how former President John Agyekum Kufuor asked ministers with presidential ambitions to resign from his cabinet ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential race.
“So then the president could act,” he said.
“But to decide that somebody should step aside when they’ve not made a formal declaration of contestation is a bit difficult.”
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