Wizkid becomes first African artiste to hit 11 billion Spotify streams

Audio By Carbonatix
Wizkid, a prominent Nigerian Afrobeats musician, has made history as the first African artiste to surpass 11 billion total streams on Spotify across all credits.
The music chart platform, ChartsAfrica, made the announcement on Tuesday.
While describing Wizkid as a global superstar in a poster shared on X, ChartsAfrica wrote: “First African artist to reach each milestone in Spotify history.
“Wizkid becomes the first African artiste ever to cross 11 billion Spotify streams across all credits,” ChartsAfrica wrote.
The announcement was made four days after the release of Wizkid’s collaboration with DJ Tunez titled State of Mind, released on May 15, 2026.
The single surpassed 685,000 global streams on its first day on Spotify.
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