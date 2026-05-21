At Cannes, Almodovar says artists have duty to speak out against ‘monsters’ like Trump

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Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar urged artists to speak out about the crises facing society on Wednesday, describing it as their moral duty against "monsters" like U.S. President Donald Trump.
"The creator, from their small platform, each from their own, must speak without mincing words," said Almodovar at the Cannes Film Festival after the premiere of his tragicomedy "Bitter Christmas."
"Silence and fear - because it is clearly an expression of fear - are a very bad sign; they are a sign of the erosion of democracy," said the director, considered a defining figure of contemporary European cinema.
"We are obliged to become a kind of shield against these monsters like Trump, Netanyahu or the Russian," he said, referring to Israel's prime minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Trump must know that there is a limit to all his delusions and madness, and that Europe will never bow down to Trump's policies," he added.
The latest film from the director known for dark humour and melodrama stars Leonardo Sbaraglia as Raul, a filmmaker who starts borrowing details from the people in his life to write his new screenplay.
The story draws deeply from Almodovar's own creative journey as a director, he told journalists.
Almodovar, who is competing for the festival's Palme d'Or top prize for the sixth time, said that he would miss coming to Cannes once the day comes when he stops making films.
"But for now, I think I'm going to make one more film; I hope that I'll continue to find the inspiration for more," he said, adding that there will be more humour in the next one.
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