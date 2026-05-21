AFCON U-17: Black Starlets beat South Africa 3-1 but await CAF draw of lots to determine fate

Ghana’s Black Starlets boosted their hopes of progressing at the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 3-1 victory over South Africa in their final Group D game on Wednesday night in Morocco.

Captain Joseph Narbi scored twice from the penalty spot to inspire Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side to a crucial victory at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé.

The Black Starlets went into the match under pressure after opening their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Algeria before suffering a 1-0 defeat to a 10-man Senegal side, leaving them bottom of the group with one point.

Ghana started brightly and took the lead midway through the first half after winning a penalty, which Narbi calmly converted.

The skipper doubled Ghana’s advantage just before halftime, converting another spot-kick after South Africa conceded a second penalty to hand the Black Starlets a 2-0 lead at the break.

South Africa responded after recess and reduced the deficit through Mhlongo, setting up a tense finish as Ghana sought to avoid another collapse after surrendering a two-goal lead against Algeria in their opening match.

However, the Black Starlets remained composed and sealed victory deep into stoppage time with a third goal from a swift counterattack to end South Africa’s hopes of qualification.

Despite the win, Ghana’s qualification to the knockout stage remains uncertain.

The Black Starlets finished level with Algeria on points, goal difference and head-to-head record, meaning CAF regulations require a draw of lots to determine who finishes second and third in Group D.

A second-place finish would send Ghana into the quarter-finals and secure qualification to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

If Ghana finish third, they will be eliminated from the U-17 AFCON but will have another opportunity to qualify for the World Cup through a playoff.

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