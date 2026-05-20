Money can be traced in GIIF ‘Sky Train’ case – Kow Essuman fires back at Deputy AG

Kow Abaka Essuman, former Legal Advisor to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has pushed back strongly against claims by the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai, that funds involved in the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) “Sky Train” case cannot be found.

In a response to the Deputy AG’s public commentary on the ongoing trial of The Republic v Solomon Asamoah & Another, Essuman argued that the assertion that “the money cannot be found” does not reflect the documentary record before the court.

He insisted that audited financial statements, board minutes, and supporting records clearly trace how the funds were handled within the GIIF structure.

Essuman specifically pointed to what he described as signed-off audited accounts showing the transactions in question, as well as evidence that GIIF received its shares within the consortium arrangement.

According to him, these details are not speculative but are captured in formal governance documents and financial statements that have been tendered in evidence.

His comments came after the Deputy AG announced that the prosecution had closed its case and referenced allegations that the former CEO and Board Chairman of GIIF approved a US$2 million payment to a foreign company without the necessary approvals.

The Deputy AG further noted that the accused persons have been granted time to file a submission of no case, which will determine whether the trial proceeds or the accused are discharged.

Essuman, however, maintained that the evidence already on record supports the defence position that the funds are traceable and properly accounted for.

He said the court will ultimately have to evaluate the totality of the documentary evidence, adding that the outcome of the no-case submission will be a key test of how the facts are interpreted judicially.

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