National | Top Story

AG’s department to assume control of OSP cases — Deputy Attorney-General

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  16 April 2026 12:31pm
Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai, says the Office of the Attorney-General’s Department will take steps to assume control of cases currently being prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in compliance with a High Court order.

The directive follows a legal challenge by an accused person, Peter Archiblod Hyde, who questioned the authority of the OSP to prosecute without prior authorisation from the Attorney-General.

His legal team argued that both the Constitution and the OSP Act require such authorisation before prosecutions can proceed.

According to the Deputy AG, court records indicate that the OSP was unable to demonstrate that it had obtained the necessary authorisation, leading the High Court to order that all such cases be handled by the Attorney-General until the issue is addressed.

Dr Srem Sai emphasised that the Attorney-General has no intention of disregarding the court’s decision, noting that the office remains committed to upholding the rule of law and respecting judicial authority.

“Accordingly, the Office of the Attorney-General will, in the coming days, begin to take the necessary steps to give effect to the Court’s order,” he stated, indicating that processes will soon commence to ensure a smooth transition of the affected cases.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group