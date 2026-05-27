GAUA-KNUST adopts a constitution, introduces electoral reforms

The Ghana Association of University Administrators at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi (GAUA-KNUST) has adopted a local constitution and proposed new electoral procedures aimed at improving transparency and reducing disputes in the election of executives during a general meeting.

The meeting formed part of ongoing engagements to update members on developments within the Association, salary negotiations and proposed reforms within Ghana’s public sector compensation framework.

President of GAUA-KNUST, Mr Festus Nyame, provisions governing election of Executives had been introduced following concerns over the absence of clear procedures for electing executives.

Mr. Nyame explained that the proposed clause outlines procedures for constituting an election committee three months before the expiration of the executives’ term of office. It also details eligibility requirements, announcement of vacant positions, circulation of election notices and voting procedures.

According to him, voting may be conducted either in-person or electronically, while candidates would be allowed to appoint representatives at coordination centres where elections are managed centrally.

President of GAUA-KNUST, Mr Festus Nyame.

Mr. Nyame said the government’s recent salary adjustment covers both the market premium and the non-basic allowance, which have now been consolidated and increased as part of efforts to support workers amid rising inflation and a halt on salary negotiations.

He said the move was intended to provide temporary relief while broader discussions on public sector conditions of service continued.

“What government has done is to combine the market premium and the non-basic allowance and increase the two by 40%,” he said. “When you work it out, it translates into about a 13% increase in our current basic salary.”

According to him, the adjustment is separate from the general 9% salary increment already granted to public sector workers.

“That is aside the 9% increment that has already been given to all public sector workers,” he said. “We expect the implementation to take effect from April 2026 together with any applicable back pay.”

Mr. Nyame noted that the market premium has remained unchanged for years under Ghana’s Single Spine Salary Structure despite salary increases over time.

“The market premium was fixed at the beginning of the Single Spine Salary Structure and had remained the same for about 15 years,” he said.

He further disclosed that the government is considering reforms to Ghana’s public sector salary system, including plans to phase out the existing Single Spine Salary Structure.

“Government wants to move away from the existing Single Spine Salary Structure and introduce a new system,” he said.

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