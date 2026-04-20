Housing Minister unveils major housing reforms at AREF 2026

The Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has said that Africa’s next housing and urban development would deliver affordability, livability, and resilience.

Speaking at the inaugural Africa Real Estate Festival (AREF) 2026 in Accra, said innovation must never come at the cost of identity and challenged stakeholders to rethink real estate beyond land and buildings.

“Real estate is about the spaces where people live, work, and connect. It influences safety, dignity, productivity, and social cohesion, while also reflecting our cultural identity. In essence, real estate is about place, not just property,” he said.

The two-day event (April 18–19, 2026) brought together state regulators, diaspora investors, and industry titans under the theme “Innovation Meets Identity: Designing Africa’s Next Living Experience.”

It was organised by AREF in collaboration with Nilex Properties, Goldkey Properties, the Ministry of Works & Housing, and the Real Estate Agency Council (REAC).

Mr Adjei noted that the private sector in Ghana delivered nearly 90% of housing, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

“Government alone cannot close the housing gap. We therefore call on the private sector to scale up investment, adopt innovative delivery models, and align with national housing priorities,” he added.

In this regard, he outlined a series of government policies and reforms aimed at transforming the housing sector.

He said the National Affordable Housing Programme was being repositioned to support large-scale, mixed-income housing through public-private partnerships, while the District Housing Programme was decentralising housing delivery so that every district contributes to reducing the national deficit.

According to him, the Rent Act was under review to improve fairness, strengthen tenant protection, and create a more stable rental market.

In partnership with the Lands Commission, Mr Adjei noted that the government was advancing land administration reforms to improve land acquisition, strengthening title security, and reducing delays.

He announced the promotion of local building materials and green construction methods to cut costs, support sustainability, and lower carbon emissions.

Additionally, innovative housing finance solutions are being developed with financial institutions to expand access to mortgages and long-term housing finance.

He stressed that the broader legal and institutional framework was being reviewed to reduce bureaucracy, improve transparency, and support industry growth.

The AREF Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Desmond Kwesi Oteng said the most important conversations regarding African land and luxury have taken place in boardrooms in London, Dubai, or the United States over the period.

He said the convening of AREF on African soil signaled an end to “narrative outsourcing,” challenging the 1,500 delegates with a provocative question: “Who builds Africa?”

He applauded the Ministry’s leadership, noting that the most powerful signal a government can send is not just incentives, but “certainty.”

The Real Estate Agency Council (REAC) reinforced the call for structural integrity. In a stern address, the Council warned that a transparent market was sustained through professional standards and effective policy.

They reminded practitioners of the absolute ban on cash transactions under the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1027) – a move to eliminate fraud and money laundering.

Alex Kofi Osei-Owusu, Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of Nilex Properties, shared the story of the company’s 19‑story ocean‑front development – proof of what African capital and bold architectural vision could achieve, which were Nilex paired technical expertise from Mumbai with a dedicated team of local Ghanaian architects.

Industry giant, Goldkey Properties, was recognised as a “captain of industry,” driving a transition toward “Grade‑A” standards and quality living.

The festival also touched on the critical role of the Rent Control Department, arguing that fairness between landlord and tenant builds sustainable communities.

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