Motorists urged to demand ECOWAS Brown Card insurance certificates

The Chairman of the Council of the Ghana National Bureau of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, Mr Frederick Adotey Saka, has urged motorists to insist on receiving their ECOWAS Brown Card insurance certificates whenever they purchase motor insurance policies, stressing that the cover becomes automatically active once a policy is issued.

Speaking at the 44th anniversary celebration of the ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme, Mr Saka, who is also the Managing Director of Vanguard Assurance, explained that the Scheme was established on 29 May 1982 in Cotonou, Benin, to support ECOWAS' vision of economic integration and the free movement of people, goods and services across member states.

“The Scheme’s primary objective is to ensure prompt and fair compensation for victims of motor accidents caused by non-resident motorists travelling within ECOWAS member states,” he stated.

He explained that the Brown Card serves as a common third-party liability insurance cover for visiting motorists who may cause death, bodily injury or property damage in another ECOWAS member state.

Mr Saka noted that the Ghana National Bureau, established in 1987 as the operational secretariat of the Scheme in Ghana, is responsible for issuing Brown Card certificates through licensed motor insurance companies and handling cross-border insurance claims.

Over the years, the Bureau has built strong partnerships with key stakeholders, including the National Insurance Commission (NIC), the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Borderless Alliance, the Ghana Shippers’ Authority and various transport associations.

Highlighting a major achievement, Mr Saka disclosed that the Bureau has collaborated with the NIC to integrate Brown Card policies into the Motor Insurance Database (MID 2), a move aimed at digitising Brown Card certificates and enhancing verification processes.

He further encouraged motorists to ensure they receive their Brown Card certificates whenever they purchase either comprehensive or third-party motor insurance through insurance companies, brokers or agents.

“It is already included in your motor insurance premium. The risk covered under the ECOWAS Brown Card can arise both within Ghana and beyond our borders,” he emphasised.

The 44th anniversary of the ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme is being commemorated across member states to raise awareness of its role in protecting road users and facilitating cross-border travel within the sub-region.

During the event, goodwill messages were delivered by key stakeholders, including the NIC, the GIA and the Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTRU).

Bureau Donates Logistics to Police MTTD

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, the Ghana National Bureau donated 300 body bags and 200 reflective vests to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The donation is expected to strengthen the Department’s operational capacity in managing road traffic incidents and improving public safety.

Public Education Campaign on Road Safety

In collaboration with the Police MTTD, a team led by the General Secretary of the Ghana National Bureau, Mr Richard Sabah Eshun, undertook a public sensitisation exercise along the Amasaman–Nsawam Highway.

The campaign provided an opportunity to educate both local and foreign drivers on the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme and the procedures to follow in the event of an accident involving a foreign vehicle, whether as a victim or the responsible party.

The initiative forms part of the Bureau’s ongoing efforts to deepen public understanding of the Scheme and strengthen protection for road users across the ECOWAS region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.