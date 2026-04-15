IMANI Africa welcomes GIA’s intervention: What this means for Ghana’s insurance industry and the public

The Ghana Insurers Association’s recent statement marks an important and constructive development in the ongoing discussion over insurance placements within Ghana’s public sector. By publicly reaffirming the principles of competition, transparency, and merit-based procurement, the Association has reinforced the core governance concerns raised by IMANI Africa and helped elevate the discussion beyond rhetoric toward institutional clarity.

This matters for several reasons.

First, it demonstrates that the issues raised are not merely the concerns of a single think tank or isolated market actors. The GIA is the recognised umbrella body for the insurance industry and includes among its membership both private insurers and the state-linked insurers at the centre of this discussion. Its intervention therefore reflects broad industry recognition that the placement of public insurance business must remain grounded in lawful and competitive process.

Second, the statement helps clarify an issue that had generated significant market uncertainty. By affirming that no insurer should enjoy automatic entitlement outside proper procurement processes, the GIA has reinforced the importance of competitive neutrality and helped restore confidence in the principles governing the market.

Third, it reframes the national conversation appropriately. This matter is not about opposition to state participation in the insurance sector. SIC Insurance PLC and SIC Life Insurance Ltd are important institutions whose growth can benefit Ghana when pursued properly. The issue has always been whether support for state-linked enterprises is being implemented in a manner consistent with procurement law, market fairness, and long-term sector sustainability.

For Ghanaians more broadly, this discussion extends beyond insurance.

Public procurement is one of the most important mechanisms through which the state ensures value for money, fairness, and accountability in the use of public resources. Preserving confidence in those systems is essential not only for the insurance sector but for governance generally. Where procurement rules are respected, public trust is strengthened. Where they are perceived to be uncertain, confidence can weaken.

The GIA’s statement also correctly notes that redistributing existing insurance business among market participants does not by itself deepen insurance penetration or expand inclusion. True sector growth will come from broadening coverage, increasing public trust in insurance products, improving claims experience, and bringing more uninsured Ghanaians into the formal insurance ecosystem.

Importantly, IMANI notes and appreciates the seriousness with which the Presidency has treated this matter.

Following IMANI’s petition of 30 March 2026, the Office of the President acknowledged receipt promptly on 1 April 2026 and indicated that the matter would be brought to the attention of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama for consideration. That prompt response reflects commendable responsiveness and signals that the Presidency appreciates the significance of the issues raised.

Accordingly, IMANI views the GIA’s intervention not as a substitute for the petition process, but as further evidence that the matter warrants careful review at the highest level. The alignment between civil society concerns and the position now articulated by the industry’s own representative body strengthens the case for clear policy guidance going forward.

What the sector now requires is durable clarity.

The ideal outcome would be a reaffirmation, through appropriate institutional channels, that:

Public insurance procurement remains subject to the Public Procurement Act. No insurer enjoys presumptive preference outside lawful procurement processes. Support for state-linked enterprises must be pursued within transparent and competitive frameworks. Inter-trading initiatives among state entities must not undermine market integrity or procurement discipline.

The significance of this moment should not be understated.

When civil society raises a concern, it invites scrutiny.

When industry participants echo that concern, it indicates wider relevance.

When the umbrella association of the entire industry affirms the same principles, it reflects emerging consensus.

The message is therefore constructive and clear.

This is not a battle against SIC.

It is not resistance to government policy.

It is a collective call for clarity, fairness, and lawful process.

IMANI Africa accordingly welcomes the GIA’s statement as an important contribution to the national conversation and remains confident that, with the matter now before the Presidency and receiving due attention, Ghana can arrive at an outcome that strengthens both state enterprise development and market integrity.

The opportunity before government is not merely to resolve a dispute.

It is to reinforce the principle that in Ghana, support for national institutions and fidelity to the rule of law must advance together.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.