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IMANI Africa defends CSO intervention in Supreme Court case challenging OSP Act

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  6 May 2026 3:41pm
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IMANI Africa has defended the participation of civil society organisations (CSOs) in a Supreme Court case challenging the constitutionality of Ghana’s anti-corruption framework law, the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).

An Associate at IMANI Africa, Kay Cudjoe, said the involvement of CSOs in the case is justified, following concerns raised by some critics who argue that such participation may amount to advocacy rather than neutral assistance to the court.

His comments come after 14 civil society organisations filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to join the case of Adamtey v Attorney-General (Suit No. J1/3/2026), which challenges key provisions establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The organisations have stated that their intention is to support constitutional interpretation and strengthen accountability, rather than pursue partisan or personal interests.

Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews on Wednesday, May 6, Mr Cudjoe rejected suggestions that CSO involvement compromises neutrality in the matter.

“I think critics who say that would be unfair because there’s no neutrality when it comes to the fight against corruption. It’s either you are for it or against it. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

He further justified the collective action of civil society groups, drawing a comparison between organised wrongdoing and coordinated anti-corruption efforts.

“When bad people come together to do bad things in the context of corruption, people should also be able to come together to do good things in the context of fighting corruption,” he added.

The coalition seeking to join the case includes the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, Transparency International Ghana, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, IMANI Africa, Democracy Hub, STAR-Ghana Foundation, NORSAAC, Penplusbytes, Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Odekro, A Rocha Ghana, Parliamentary Network Africa, One Ghana Movement, and Africa Education Watch.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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