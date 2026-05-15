OSP Asset Declaration trial adjourned over pending Supreme Court ruling and death of accused

The Accra High Court has adjourned proceedings in a criminal trial involving public officers accused of failing to declare their assets, following a pending Supreme Court determination and the reported death of one of the accused persons.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), came before Criminal Court 1 of the High Court, where counsel for the Republic informed the court that earlier proceedings had been adjourned pending the Supreme Court’s ruling in Noah Ephraim Adamptey v. Attorney-General.

State prosecutors told the court that judgement in the Supreme Court matter is yet to be delivered and consequently prayed for a further adjournment of the criminal trial until the apex court issues its decision.

The court granted the request and adjourned proceedings to June 16, 2026.

During the hearing, counsel for the First and Third Accused persons also informed the court of the death of the Second Accused person, identified as James Keck Osei.

Defence lawyers stated that the court had already been formally notified of the development prior to the sitting.

The court acknowledged the notification and directed that official communication confirming the death of James Keck Osei be formally transmitted to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The first, third and fourth accused persons were present in court during the proceedings.

The OSP clarified that the case relates to the substantive criminal trial before Criminal Court 1 and is separate from quo warranto proceedings filed by the Fourth Accused person in a different court.

Background to the prosecution

The trial stems from allegations that four public officers failed to comply with statutory requirements to declare their assets after being served with official declaration forms by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Earlier in the proceedings, the Accra High Court discharged three of the four accused persons after the OSP filed a nolle prosequi, signalling that it no longer had sufficient grounds to continue prosecuting those individuals

The remaining accused persons continue to face proceedings connected to the broader asset declaration enforcement action.

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