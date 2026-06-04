Former Council of State member urges collective action for vulnerable children

Nana Yaw Basoa, the immediate past Ahafo Regional Representative of the Council of State, has made a plea to stakeholders, including government agencies, religious organisations, corporate bodies, and individuals, to prioritise the safety, health, and overall well-being of vulnerable groups, particularly orphans.

According to the former presidential advisor, targeted support is critical to ensuring the physical, social, emotional, and physiological development of children who find themselves without parents due to societal challenges through no fault of their own.

Nana Yaw Basoa emphasised that philanthropy is not the exclusive preserve of the wealthy, stating instead that supporting the less fortunate is a fundamental civic and moral responsibility essential for building an inclusive and equitable society.

The statesman made these remarks on Monday, June 1, 2026, at Susuanso in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, during a donation to community orphanages as part of activities to mark his 40th marriage anniversary.

The family donated assorted food items and essential supplies to two local institutions, namely the Mums-love Children Home and Rehabilitation Centre and the Generation Hope Orphanage.

Expressing gratitude, the heads of the orphanages, Asante Nkrumah and Imoro Adams, described the kindness as life-changing, noting that such consistent support is critical to the daily survival and morale of the children in their care.

These anniversary donations are part of a broader, long-standing commitment by Nana Yaw Basoa to elevate living standards and infrastructure across the Ahafo Region.

He previously constructed a four-unit classroom block for the Akokoanmon rural community, an intervention that successfully relieved young school children of the burden of walking four miles daily just to access basic education in neighbouring towns.

In line with their marriage milestone, the Basoa family also extended their philanthropy to the healthcare sector by donating a modern medical incubator valued at $15,000 to the St. John of God Hospital in Duayaw-Nkwanta, significantly boosting neonatal healthcare delivery and capacity in the municipality.

Nana Yaw Basoa’s multi-sectoral interventions serve as a prime localised example of advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

His food and material donations to the orphanages directly align with SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) by securing nutritional well-being and social protection for institutionalised children.

Meanwhile, the $15,000 incubator donation addresses SDG 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing), specifically contributing to global targets aimed at ending preventable deaths of newborns and children under five.

Furthermore, his previous educational infrastructure project fulfils the mandate of SDG 4 (Quality Education) by eliminating geographical barriers and ensuring safe learning environments for rural youth.

By issuing a rallying cry to the public, Nana Yaw Basoa also championed SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), proving that cross-sector collaboration between citizens and institutions is the ultimate key to sustainable human development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.