The Council of State Is Wrong on Dual Citizenship — And Ghana Cannot Afford the Error

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Why the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 deserves passage, and how to pass it responsibly.

An analysis in law, history, economics, and comparative practice

On 7 July 2026, the Speaker of Parliament announced that the Council of State had advised against passage of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2025 — the bill that would remove the constitutional restrictions barring dual citizens from public office. The advice is not binding. Article 291(2) requires the Council's opinion; it does not require Parliament's obedience. And Parliament should not obey it, because the advice is wrong in law, wrong in history, and wrong on the evidence of every serious democracy that has confronted this question.

What makes the Council's position remarkable is that it reverses itself: the same institution endorsed substantially the same reform during the Eighth Parliament. Nothing has changed since — except that the case for reform has grown stronger. The Supreme Court has struck down part of the exclusionary regime as unconstitutional. The Presidency and cross-party sponsors back the bill. Diaspora remittances have reached roughly US$7.8 billion a year — dwarfing foreign direct investment and rivalling gold and cocoa as a pillar of the national balance sheet. President Mahama has rightly called the diaspora Ghana's "17th region." The Council of State now proposes to tell that region: your money is welcome; your service is not.

I. The Legal Case: An Exclusionary Regime Already in Ruins

The 1992 Constitution originally stripped Ghanaians of citizenship if they acquired another. The 1996 amendment (Act 527) corrected that harshness: Article 8(1) now permits dual citizenship. But it came with a rider. Article 8(2) barred dual citizens from a list of offices — Ambassador, Secretary to the Cabinet, Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Customs, Director of Immigration — and let Parliament add more by statute. Article 94(2)(a) separately disqualifies from Parliament anyone who "owes allegiance" to another country. Parliament used its statutory power enthusiastically: Section 16(2) of the Citizenship Act, 2000 (Act 591) extended the exclusion to the Chief Justice and Supreme Court Justices, Chief Directors, senior military officers, and — extraordinarily — any other office a Minister might prescribe by legislative instrument.

The courts have been dismantling this regime for over a decade. In Asare v. Attorney-General (2012), the Supreme Court struck down the requirement that dual citizens obtain a certificate before exercising their rights, with Justice Akuffo describing the Act 591 exclusions as making a mockery of the Constitution. Then, in May 2024, the Court delivered the decisive blow: in a 6–1 decision, it struck down Parliament's statutory additions to the excluded-offices list as violating Article 289(2) — the Constitution cannot be amended by ordinary Act.

The practical consequence is profound. As of today, a dual citizen may lawfully serve as Chief Justice of the Republic — the final interpreter of the Constitution itself — but may not sit as a backbench MP or serve as Director of Immigration. No theory of loyalty, security, or sovereignty can explain this arrangement. It is not a security architecture; it is rubble.

If anyone doubts what the regime delivers in practice, the case of James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North, is the answer. A born Ghanaian who renounced his Canadian citizenship spent years in litigation over the timing of that renunciation. His election was annulled; his constituents were disenfranchised; a by-election was held — which he won resoundingly; a criminal prosecution followed. Years of judicial time and public money were consumed not by any allegation that he betrayed Ghana, but by paperwork chronology. This is the pattern wherever such rules exist: they never catch traitors; they catch technicalities. As Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has argued for two decades, Ghana's governance problem has never been dual citizens — it has been greed and corruption, afflictions that carry no passport.

There is also a quietly discriminatory dimension. Children of mixed ECOWAS marriages — a Ghanaian mother, a Nigerian or Togolese father — are frequently dual citizens at birth, whether they know it or not. The current regime disqualifies them from national service for an accident of parentage — an embarrassment to a constitutional order committed to non-discrimination under Article 17.

Ghana is also swimming against the regional current. In May 2025, South Africa's Constitutional Court unanimously struck down the automatic loss of citizenship upon acquiring another nationality. The continental trajectory — Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda — is unmistakably toward inclusion. The Council's advice would place Ghana, long the region's democratic pacesetter, on the trailing edge of a reform it should be leading.

II. The Historical Case: A 1990s Answer to a Question Ghana No Longer Faces

Constitutional provisions are answers to the anxieties of their era. The framers of the 1992 Constitution wrote in the shadow of three decades of coups, in a country hemorrhaging professional abroad, when a Ghanaian in London was functionally gone. In that world, restricting sensitive offices to sole citizens was an intelligible precaution.

Every one of those premises has collapsed. The brain drain the framers feared has matured into a brain bank: an estimated three million Ghanaians abroad now include physicians running NHS departments, engineers at the world's leading technology firms, professors, central bankers, and fund managers. The remittances they send are the single most reliable inflow in Ghana's external accounts — more stable than aid, more patient than portfolio capital. And the state itself has spent years courting this community through the Year of Return and Beyond the Return, campaigns premised on the idea that the diaspora's tie to Ghana is an asset to be deepened, not a taint to be quarantined.

The inconsistency has now become impossible to ignore. Since the Year of Return, Ghana has conferred citizenship on hundreds of African Americans and Caribbean diasporans — men and women born and raised abroad, welcomed at State House ceremonies as brothers and sisters come home, most of whom retain their American or other passports and are therefore dual citizens from the moment they take the oath. Yet a Ghanaian born in Kumasi and raised in Ghana, who acquires an American passport after years of work abroad, is treated as constitutionally suspect. We extend the full embrace of citizenship to those with no birth tie to the soil, while withholding full civic rights from the sons and daughters of the soil itself. No coherent principle of loyalty survives that comparison — and no country can credibly invite the global African family home while telling its own children they returned with one passport too many.

There is also Ghana's own founding history to reckon with. Nkrumah studied at Lincoln and Penn and organised in London; Danquah was called to the English bar; the Big Six were, almost to a person, formed abroad and returned. Pan-Africanism itself — the ideology on which this Republic was proclaimed — is a doctrine of the diaspora; W.E.B. Du Bois died a citizen of Ghana. The claim that transnational attachment dilutes commitment to Ghana is refuted by the biography of every founder whose portrait hangs in our public buildings.

III. The Comparative Case: What Countries Gain When They Open the Door

Dozens of democracies allow dual citizens in legislatures and high office. The evidence of harm is essentially nil; the evidence of benefit is everywhere.

The United Kingdom imposes no bar on MPs or ministers. Boris Johnson held United States citizenship by birth while serving as Mayor of London and into his tenure as Foreign Secretary, renouncing it in 2016 for tax reasons, not loyalty ones.

Canada has entrusted its highest offices to dual citizens: Michaëlle Jean, a dual French-Canadian citizen, served as Governor General — commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces — and Andrew Scheer led the Official Opposition while holding U.S. citizenship. Canada's response has been, correctly, a shrug: performance in office, not paperwork, is the measure of loyalty.

The United States — the most security-obsessed state on earth — permits dual citizens in Congress and Cabinet. Madeleine Albright, born in Prague, served as Secretary of State, and Schwarzenegger governed California while retaining his Austrian citizenship throughout.

Israel, in near-permanent security emergency, allows dual citizens in the Knesset and requires renunciation only upon actually taking a seat — concluding that a broad diaspora bar would amputate its greatest strategic asset.

And within Africa, the lesson repeats. Rwanda openly welcomed dual citizens into the government that rebuilt the country after 1994, much of it returned from the diaspora. Nigeria bars only naturalised dual citizens from elective office — citizens by birth remain fully eligible, a distinction Ghana should study. Liberia enacted dual citizenship in 2022 in explicit recognition that excluding its diaspora was excluding its own reconstruction capital.

Against this record, the bill's opponents can cite no example — none — of a democracy where dual citizens in high office produced the espionage or divided-loyalty crisis the restriction supposedly prevents. The predicted harm has had fifty years and fifty countries in which to materialise. It has not.

IV. The Economic Case: The People Who Already Lead Capital Home

A dual national is, functionally, a bridge: bank accounts, credit histories, and boardroom relationships in London, New York, and Toronto; land, family, and lifelong obligation in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale. That combination — creditworthiness abroad, commitment at home — is the scarcest input in African development finance, and no policy can manufacture it. The remittances discussed at the outset are only its visible surface. Beneath them sit the diaspora-financed property market of Greater Accra; the investment surge the Year of Return unlocked in 2019; and a generation of returnee-built institutions — Databank, which helped build Ghana's modern capital markets, founded by young Ghanaians home from Wall Street; Ashesi University, founded by Patrick Awuah after leaving Microsoft; and the fintech and remittance corridor itself, built largely by founders who carry two passports and raise capital on both sides of the Atlantic.

The pattern is global. China's economic miracle was seeded by overseas Chinese capital flowing into the early special economic zones, and Beijing courted its "sea turtles" home to run companies and public institutions. India answered its circulating Silicon Valley diaspora not with exclusion but with the Overseas Citizen of India regime, designed to deepen the tie. In each case, the state understood that the citizen with a foot in two worlds is not a divided asset but a doubled one.

Every serious government deploys such people deliberately — as trade envoys, investment ambassadors, and, yes, actual ambassadors — because they can walk into a pension fund in Toronto and walk out with commitments for their home country. Ghana alone looks at this profile and declares it constitutionally unfit for a state title. We ask them to be Ghana's ambassadors in every boardroom except the embassy. That is not merely bizarre; it is economic self-harm written into the supreme law of the land.

V. Answering the Objectors: Safeguards, Not Barricades

The concerns behind the Council's advice deserve a serious response — and each can be met with an instrument sharper than a blanket ban.

Objection 1: Divided loyalty in sensitive offices. Loyalty is not a function of how many passports a person holds; it is a function of character, incentives, and oversight — which is why single-citizen officials have perpetrated every coup and every act of grand corruption in Ghana's history. The correct instrument is a statutory security-vetting regime: any appointee to a designated sensitive office — dual citizen or not — undergoes graduated clearance administered by the National Security Secretariat, with foreign attachments assessed individually. This is how the UK, US, and Canada protect their secrets — far better than a passport test, which vets nothing.

Objection 2: Accountability flight — the official who loots and escapes. The answer is twofold. First, disclosure: amend Act 550 to require declaration of all nationalities, foreign residencies, and foreign assets on assumption of office, with criminal penalties for concealment. Second, jurisdictional consent: dual-citizen appointees to designated offices execute a statutory undertaking submitting to Ghanaian jurisdiction and consenting to extradition — paired with extradition treaties with the principal diaspora states, which Ghana needs anyway, since sole citizens abscond too.

Objection 3: Some offices are simply too sensitive. Perhaps — so offer a principled compromise. Adopt the narrow-core model: retain a sole-allegiance or renounce-on-appointment requirement for a short, closed, constitutionally-entrenched list — the Presidency, Chief of Defence Staff, and the intelligence chiefs — while opening everything else, subject to vetting. Crucially, renunciation should operate at appointment, not at aspiration: no Ghanaian should surrender a second citizenship merely to stand for an office they may never win. That single change would have spared the Republic the entire Quayson debacle.

Objection 4: Diaspora candidates will crowd out home-based talent. The electorate answers this one. Voters — as Assin North demonstrated twice — are perfectly capable of judging who serves them, and appointive offices already face parliamentary vetting. A citizenship bar stacked on top of democratic scrutiny is not a safeguard; it is a statement of distrust in the very voters and institutions the Constitution empowers.

Add two systemic safeguards: a public register of foreign interests for all covered officeholders, maintained by CHRAJ and searchable by any citizen; and a five-year statutory review requiring the Attorney-General to report to Parliament on the regime's operation — evidence of actual harm, not speculation — so the debate continues on facts.

VI. Conclusion: Sovereignty Resides in the People — All of Them

Parliament faces a simple question dressed in complicated clothing. The Supreme Court has already held the statutory scaffolding built on Article 8(2) unconstitutional. What remains produces absurdity — a dual citizen may head the Judiciary, but not a border post — and its most famous achievement is the years-long prosecution of a duly elected MP over the timing of a renunciation. The comparative record, from Ottawa to Jerusalem to Kigali, shows nations gaining talent, capital, and reach by opening their institutions to their diasporas.

But the deepest argument is the Constitution's own first principle. Article 1 declares that the sovereignty of Ghana resides in the people of Ghana, in whose name and for whose welfare the powers of government are to be exercised. It does not say some of the people. Article 17 forbids the state to sort its citizens into grades. A constitution that opens by vesting sovereignty in all the people, and then quietly maintains a class of citizens who may vote, pay, and obey but never serve, is at war with itself. The Amendment Bill ends that war. A republic that trusts its people to choose their governments must also trust the people they choose.

The Council of State was entitled to its opinion; Article 291(2) guarantees it a voice, not a veto. The last word belongs to Parliament, and through Parliament to the sovereign people — including the voters of Assin North, who have already given theirs. Twice.

Pass the bill. Attach the safeguards. Vet the individual, not the passport. And let every Ghanaian, wherever the accident of economics or the operation of another country's law has placed a second document in their hands, come home to serve.

The author is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, public policy expert, and dual national.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.