Sophia Akufo proved political appointees can remain impartial – Kofi Bentil

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyer and Senior Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has described former Chief Justice Sophia Akufo as one of the most principled figures in Ghana's judicial history.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme while discussing her resignation from the Council of State, Mr Bentil praised Madam Akufo's record in public service, highlighting what he described as her commitment to integrity and impartiality.
According to him, although she was appointed under a New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, she carried out her duties as Chief Justice diligently and without partisan bias.
Mr Bentil argued that Madam Akufo demonstrated that individuals appointed through political processes can still uphold the highest standards of professionalism and independence in office.
"Madam Sophia Akufo is one of the principled persons in our whole judicial sector today. She is principled and disciplined," he said.
"She was appointed by Nana Akufo-Addo and even related to him (Nana Akufo-Addo) and Ken Ofori Atta (former finance minister), she got out of her comfort zone and picketed at the Ministry of Finance on the principle that what was going on was wrong (the financial sector clean-up exercise)," he added.
He maintained that throughout her tenure as head of the Judiciary, she discharged her responsibilities fairly and neutrally, earning respect across the political divide.
Her resignation from the Council of State has generated public discussion, with Mr Bentil's remarks adding to the debate over neutrality and independence in Ghana's governance and judicial institutions.
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