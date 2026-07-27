Judiciary’s trust depends on integrity – Chief Justice tells public

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has said that the credibility of Ghana's Judiciary depends largely on public confidence, insisting that courts can only command respect when citizens believe judges and judicial institutions operate with integrity.

Speaking at the launch of the National Integrity Awards, the Chief Justice said trust was the foundation on which every institution, including the Judiciary, is built.

He explained that the authority of the courts does not come from physical power or resources, but from the confidence people have in the fairness and integrity of the justice system.

"Sooner or later every society discovers that trust is its greatest currency. And once trust disappears, institutions begin to weaken, contracts lose meaning, public confidence erodes, justice itself becomes suspect," Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said.

According to him, the Judiciary relies on public trust more than any other factor to function effectively.

"As Chief Justice, I know that the judiciary depends upon one thing above all else. Not buildings, not budgets, not even judgments; it depends upon public confidence," he said.

The Chief Justice noted that people comply with court decisions not because judges have the power to enforce them physically, but because they believe justice has been fairly delivered.

"People obey court orders and decisions not because judges possess physical power. They obey them because they believe that justice has been administered," he explained.

He added that maintaining this belief requires a strong commitment to ethical conduct.

"Such belief rests entirely upon integrity. Without integrity, justice itself cannot survive," he said.

Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie welcomed the introduction of the National Integrity Awards, describing it as an important step towards recognising individuals who uphold strong moral values and ethical standards.

"This is why I warmly welcome the establishment of the National Integrity Awards scheme," he said.

He expressed concern that society has often placed greater value on wealth and visible success without paying enough attention to the principles and values behind such achievements.

"For too long, we have become accustomed to celebrating wealth without always asking how it was acquired. We have become fascinated by success without always inquiring into the character that produced it," he said.

The Chief Justice said the awards provide an opportunity to shift attention towards people who demonstrate honesty, responsibility and commitment to doing what is right.

"Perhaps it is time we become equally intentional about celebrating those who quietly choose principle over convenience," he added.

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