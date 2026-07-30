IJM calls for stronger collaboration to combat human trafficking as 1,200 victims rescued in 2025

The International Justice Mission (IJM) has called for stronger collaboration among state institutions and civil society organisations to combat human trafficking, as new figures reveal that more than 1,200 victims were rescued in Ghana in 2025.

Director of West Africa Programs at IJM, Anita Budu, said tackling the growing threat of human trafficking requires closer coordination between law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, social welfare institutions and development partners to improve investigations, protect survivors and secure more convictions.

Her call comes as Ghana joins the rest of the World to commemorate the fight against human trafficking.

“We've seen best results when institutions come together to share ideas, deliberate, and discuss ways that we can bridge gaps and move together forward stronger. And my hope is that today, even as we go through our panel discussions and various deliberations, this will be one of those moments that push us forward and leverage us to the next 20 years.

"Coalitions such as the coalition of NGO against child trafficking have demonstrated the potential of what can be possible when civil society organizations coordinate their expertise, share learnings, and speak with one voice on national priorities and platforms.

"We've seen joint capacity development and trainings. We've seen joint applications for grants, funding, and implementation of these. It's important that we don't ease off the momentum, but drive forward towards further success,” she indicated.

Latest data from the Ghana Police Service indicates that 127 trafficking cases were recorded in 2025. Of these, 19 cases were sent to court, resulting in eight convictions.

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