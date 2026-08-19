Stalled reforms, funding gaps weakening Ghana’s anti-corruption fight – GACC

Executive Secretary of GACC

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) says stalled legislative reforms and inadequate funding are weakening Ghana’s efforts to combat corruption.

The concern is contained in the GACC’s State of Corruption Report 2025, which assesses the country’s anti-corruption efforts between January and December 2025.

The report acknowledges progress in investigations, asset recovery, public sensitisation, and capacity building among state and non-state actors. However, it says persistent gaps in enforcement and implementation continue to undermine public confidence.

“Legislative reforms are stalling, and persistent gaps in enforcement and implementation are undermining public confidence,” the report states.

READ FULL REPORT HERE: State of Corruption Report 2025

The GACC further notes that funding constraints have limited the effectiveness of both state and non-state institutions, with some organisations increasingly dependent on donor support.

According to the report, Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture remains active, but its impact is constrained by gaps in political will, legal implementation, consistent enforcement, and sustainable funding.

The coalition is therefore calling for accelerated legislative reforms, adequate funding for accountability institutions, and stronger collaboration between state and non-state actors.

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The GACC says these measures are necessary to consolidate the gains made in 2025 and strengthen Ghana’s governance and accountability systems.

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