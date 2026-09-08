Renewed gunshots reported in Bunkpurugu as Regional Security Council meets

Audio By Carbonatix
Renewed gunshots were reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bunkpurugu in the North East Region as the Regional Security Council held an emergency meeting in Nalerigu to assess the escalating security situation.
The latest incident comes amid growing concerns over renewed violence in the area, with the Council reportedly considering the imposition of a full curfew in Bunkpurugu to restore calm and prevent further attacks.
The gunfire is believed to be a continuation of events recorded on Monday, when two people were injured following a series of attacks and counter-attacks in the community.
Earlier on Monday, gunshots were also reported in parts of Bunkpurugu, prompting the deployment of joint police and military personnel to the area.
Security personnel have since been deployed to strategic locations as authorities work to contain the situation and prevent further escalation.
The Regional Security Council is expected to take a decision on additional security measures, including the possible imposition of a full curfew, following its deliberations in Nalerigu.
Residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel as efforts continue to restore peace and stability to the area.
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