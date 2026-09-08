Regional

Renewed gunshots reported in Bunkpurugu as Regional Security Council meets

Source: Eliasu Tanko  
  8 September 2026 3:51pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Renewed gunshots were reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bunkpurugu in the North East Region as the Regional Security Council held an emergency meeting in Nalerigu to assess the escalating security situation.

The latest incident comes amid growing concerns over renewed violence in the area, with the Council reportedly considering the imposition of a full curfew in Bunkpurugu to restore calm and prevent further attacks.

The gunfire is believed to be a continuation of events recorded on Monday, when two people were injured following a series of attacks and counter-attacks in the community.

Earlier on Monday, gunshots were also reported in parts of Bunkpurugu, prompting the deployment of joint police and military personnel to the area.

Security personnel have since been deployed to strategic locations as authorities work to contain the situation and prevent further escalation.

The Regional Security Council is expected to take a decision on additional security measures, including the possible imposition of a full curfew, following its deliberations in Nalerigu.

Residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel as efforts continue to restore peace and stability to the area.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group