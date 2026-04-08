Police launch manhunt over gunshots, clashes at Kotoku Onion Market

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for individuals involved in a disturbance and the unlawful discharge of firearms at the Kotoku Onion Market in the Adjen Kotoku area.

The incident, which has raised security concerns among traders and residents, occurred within the Amasaman Division under the Accra Regional Police Command.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations indicate that the unrest stemmed from tensions among five onion sellers’ associations.

The disagreement reportedly centred on the distribution of onions supplied by foreign traders, which escalated into heightened tensions within the busy market enclave.

The situation took a violent turn on April 6, when a clash broke out between members of the rival groups.

During the confrontation, gunshots were heard from an unidentified location, causing panic among traders and bystanders. Police officers were swiftly deployed to the scene, but the individuals responsible for the gunfire could not be immediately identified or apprehended.

In response, the Accra Regional Police Command dispatched patrol teams to restore calm and prevent further escalation.

The Command has also intensified police presence in the area while engaging leaders of the various associations in efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue.

Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, stated that the situation is currently under control and being closely monitored.

She cautioned the public against engaging in violence or the unlawful use of firearms and urged all parties to resolve disputes through lawful means, assuring residents of the Police’s commitment to maintaining peace and order.

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