Crime | National

Police foil planned robbery, recover weapons

Source: GNA  
  8 June 2026 5:55am
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The Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department, in collaboration with the Ashanti North Regional Police Command, has foiled a planned robbery attack and recovered a cache of weapons linked to a notorious robbery syndicate.

Acting on intelligence, a police team on June 2 carried out an operation targeting Ali Mohammed, a 23-year-old robbery suspect.

He was wanted in connection with the shooting and killing of Dominic Frimpong on April 12, 2026, along the Akyiresu–Kwame Dwomo Sreso road in the Ahafo Region.

A press release issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said the suspect was also linked to two separate robbery attacks at Bosomkyekye on the Mampong–Ejura road in July 2025 and February 2026.

Both incidents reportedly resulted in the death of a driver’s mate.

According to the statement, during the operation at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region, the suspect opened fire on the police with an AK-47 rifle. He was, however, overpowered and sustained gunshot wounds.

Ali Mohammed was rushed to the Goaso Government Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Items retrieved from the suspect included one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action gun, two AK-47 magazines, nine rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, a motorbike ignition key, a black nose mask, four talismans, and a sack.

The police indicated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate, including suspects identified as Omar Chad, Dauda Tahidu, and Suley, who remain at large.

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