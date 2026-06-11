Togbui Fiti urges gov’t to safeguard ‘Big Push’ road project amid flood concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
Togbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, has called on government to ensure the full implementation of the “Big Push” road project from Tokor Junction to Aflao, describing it as critical to the municipality’s protection and development.
In a press statement, he urged the Minister for Roads and Highways to urgently visit Ketu South to assess the project and ensure it was executed in line with its original design and scope.
He explained that beyond its role as a transport infrastructure, the project served as a strategic protective barrier against coastal erosion and potential sea incursions threatening lives and property within the Aflao enclave.
Togbui Fiti warned that any attempt to delay, weaken or divert the project would undermine its significance and expose the area to environmental and economic risks.
He noted that recent flooding in Accra should serve as a clear warning, stressing the need for timely and effective implementation of projects aimed at protecting vulnerable coastal communities.
The Chief emphasised that development must not be subjected to political convenience, but guided by fairness, equity and national interest.
He reaffirmed the resolve of the people of Aflao to remain vigilant and to advocate for the protection of all projects intended for their welfare.
Togbui Fiti called for transparency and strict adherence to approved development plans, noting that projects of such importance must be delivered without compromise.
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