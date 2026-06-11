Forestry Commission staff attacked as mob burns timber checkpoint facility in Bono East

Audio By Carbonatix
The Forestry Commission has condemned what it describes as a violent attack on its personnel and the destruction of a newly constructed accommodation facility for timber checkpoint staff at Babatokuma near Kintampo in the Bono East Region.
According to the Commission, the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 9, at about 3:30 p.m., when an irate mob stormed the facility, assaulted officers on duty, vandalised the structure and set it ablaze.
The accommodation had been built to house personnel deployed to strengthen the monitoring of timber transportation and help curb the illegal movement of timber and timber products to neighbouring countries.
The Commission said information available to it indicates that the attackers claimed the operations of the checkpoint threatened their timber business interests in the area.
Officers on duty sustained injuries during the attack and were taken to the Kintampo Government Hospital for treatment. The incident has since been reported to the Kintampo Divisional Police Command.
The Forestry Commission said it is working closely with the Police and other security agencies to identify and arrest the perpetrators, some of whom were captured on video during the attack.
Describing the incident as “an affront to State authority,” the Commission warned that such acts undermine efforts to protect Ghana’s forest resources. It also expressed concern over what it called a growing culture of impunity, noting that similar attacks on Forestry Commission personnel and facilities have occurred in the past.
The Commission cautioned that continued disregard for forest laws and regulations could have serious ecological and socio-economic consequences for the country.
It therefore called on security agencies, traditional authorities, civil society groups, the media and the general public to support efforts to tackle illegal activities in the forestry sector.
The Forestry Commission reiterated its commitment to protecting, developing and sustainably managing Ghana’s forest and wildlife resources for present and future generations.
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