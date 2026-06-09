Forestry Commission targets 3 million trees in Ashanti region to cover degraded forest lands

The Forestry Commission has officially launched its month-long "Trees for Life" programme in the Ashanti region, targeting the planting of 3 million trees there.

The month-long initiative, which runs until the end of June, aims to aggressively restore degraded forests across the Ashanti region.

The Ashanti Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Isaac Noble Eshun, says the Commission has already identified some degraded forest reserves as it moves to limit the number of seedlings individuals can take home.

Among the heavily degraded forest reserves earmarked for re-afforestation are the Tano Offin, Jimira, and Offin Shelter Belt forest reserves, among others.

Though the Commission says all forest reserves qualify for the exercise, Mr Eshun says priority would be given to the most degraded forest reserves.

“This year, in fact, most of the planting will be done in our forest reserves. The degraded areas, mined-out areas that we are reclaiming - those that have been reclaimed and those that we are still reclaiming. So, in effect, it will be under the management of the Forestry Commission”, Regional Forestry Manager, Isaac Noble Eshun said.

Over the years, the Ashanti region has enjoyed a remarkable 85 per cent success rate, with the majority of seedlings planted surviving.

The Commission distributed and planted about 2.5 million seedlings in both reserves and off-reserves last year alone.

While Offinso Forest District planted 737,415 seedlings, Kumawu District planted the least, with 81,000 seedlings.

The Ashanti Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Isaac Noble Eshun, wants public support to sustain the drive.

"Actually, we are looking at all forests in the Ashanti Region. We would have several forest reserves, and each one is a target. Our districts have identified areas, which we call compartments, to plant.

"We partner with people in planting. So, we have Tano Offin Forest Reserves, Jimira, and Offin Shelterbelt. Mostly, these are heavily degraded areas.

"So, most of the planting will be targeted towards these forest reserves. So, over the years, we've realised that people collect seedlings and hardly plant most of them.

"So, this year, we are restricting the number of seedlings per individual to not more than five trees. Unless you are able to demonstrate or show us that you have the requisite site to plant them, and then when you plant, it's going to be well-nurtured and then ensured that it grows to maturity."

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amawakohene, tells journalists he will compel MMDCEs to ensure trees are planted in every home to help Kumasi regain its lost Garden City glory.

"Beyond that, we also want to encourage home planting of trees. Because here, you remember clearly, it's known as the Garden City for the simple reason of having trees and lawns that beautify our homes.

"So, I want to have a discussion with my MMDCEs. We are meeting today. They should enforce that every home, at least, plant trees 10 meters apart in front of their homes. And then, in areas where they have not paved the areas, we should encourage them to keep lawns."

The Ashanti Regional launch of the Trees for Life Program at the Armed Forces Senior High Technical School on Friday also coincided with the commemoration of World Environment Day

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.