Atwima Nwabiagya MCE denies blocking Minority MPs from Afari Military Hospital

The Municipal Chief Executive for Atwima Nwabiagya, Wisdom Osei Boamah, has rejected allegations that he orchestrated efforts to prevent Minority Members of Parliament from visiting the Afari Military Hospital and threatened a security officer at the facility.

The allegations emerged following a standoff between Minority MPs and military personnel during an attempted inspection of the hospital.

The lawmakers had sought to assess the readiness of the facility for operations amid calls for its activation to help reduce pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 10, Mr Boamah described the claims as inaccurate and misleading, insisting that he played no role in obstructing the MPs’ visit.

He also denied reports suggesting that he had contacted any hospital staff member or security officer with threats of dismissal.

“At no point have I made any call to threaten, intimidate, or seek the removal of any staff member of the hospital. Neither have I sent any person or group of persons to obstruct or prevent the Minority MPs from visiting the facility,” he stated.

The MCE explained that the Afari Military Hospital is a security installation under the control of the Ghana Armed Forces and that access to the facility is governed by military regulations and established procedures. He noted that even public officials, including himself, are required to obtain authorisation before entering the premises.

Mr Boamah further clarified that although the hospital is situated within the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality, the Municipal Assembly has no authority over its operations, security arrangements or management.

He stressed that all decisions regarding access to the facility fall exclusively within the mandate of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He therefore urged the public to disregard what he described as unfounded reports and called for responsible public discourse to prevent the spread of misinformation and protect confidence in public institutions.

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