Missing newborn sparks tension at Salaga Hospital as police detain nurse

Tension is mounting at the Salaga Municipal Hospital in the Savannah Region following the disappearance of a newborn baby girl shortly after delivery.

This has prompted police to detain a nurse as investigations continue.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and has left the family of the child demanding answers while insisting that no bail be granted to the detained nurse until the baby is found.

Speaking to journalists, Balik Majik Ebenezer, brother of the child's father, Kofi Simon, said Simon's wife, Priscilla, was admitted to the hospital at about 3:00 a.m. while in labour and later delivered a baby girl between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

According to Ebenezer, the family was informed that both mother and baby were doing well after the delivery. However, concerns arose when relatives were allegedly prevented from seeing the newborn.

“According to the husband, they said the woman delivered successfully and it was a baby girl. But on several attempts to go and have a look at the baby, the nurses did not allow them,” he said.

He explained that Priscilla was later transferred to the ward without the baby, prompting family members to inquire about the child's whereabouts.

“When they brought the lady to the ward, the child was not there. The family became worried and asked her to go back to the maternity ward to check on the baby. When she went there, the child was nowhere to be found,” Ebenezer recounted.

According to him, when the family questioned a nurse about the baby's whereabouts, the nurse reportedly said she believed the mother had taken the child out for breastfeeding.

“The nurse said she thought the mother had come out with the child to breastfeed, so she was not aware that the baby was missing. She later checked and also confirmed that the child was not there,” he said.

The family subsequently reported the matter to the Salaga Police Station, leading to the detention of the nurse who was reportedly on duty at the time.

Ebenezer disclosed that colleagues of the detained nurse later visited the police station seeking to secure her bail, a move strongly opposed by the family.

“They want to bail their colleague, but the child has still not been found. We have not heard anything about the child up to now. We believe that until we see our child, the nurse should not be granted bail,” he stated.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

According to Ebenezer, officers informed the family that they had taken steps to investigate the case and had blocked possible routes through which the child could have been taken. However, no breakthrough had been made at the time of filing this report.

When asked about the events immediately after delivery, Ebenezer said the mother briefly saw the baby.

“According to the mother, when she delivered, they showed the child to her and she saw that it was a baby girl,” he said.

He, however, alleged that the child was subsequently taken away and never returned to the mother. He further claimed that other family members, including the baby's grandmother and father, were repeatedly denied access to see the newborn.

“The husband's mother wanted to see the child, but they refused. Kofi himself also wanted to see the baby, but he was not allowed,” he alleged.

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