Police hunt gunmen after fatal robbery attack on Mobile Money vendor

The Ghana Police Service has launched an intensive manhunt for armed robbers who allegedly shot and killed a mobile money vendor during a brazen robbery attack at the Gomoa Dominase Onion Market in the Central Region.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, June 6, 2026, has sent shockwaves through the trading community and renewed concerns about the security of mobile money operators, who continue to be targeted by armed criminals across the country.

According to the Central East Regional Police Command, the attack also left another person with gunshot wounds. The victim is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

Armed attack

A police statement issued in Kasoa on June 8 said the Gomoa Dominase District Police received information that a group of armed men, wearing face masks, had stormed the onion market and attacked a mobile money vendor.

The assailants reportedly opened fire indiscriminately during the robbery operation before fleeing the scene.

The statement explained that a team of police officers was immediately dispatched to the market following distress reports from residents and traders.

However, by the time security personnel arrived, the suspects had escaped into a nearby bush, according to eyewitness accounts gathered at the scene.

Victims rushed to hospital

Preliminary investigations identified the deceased as Hamisu Abdulai, a mobile money vendor who sustained critical gunshot wounds during the attack.

Police said both victims were initially rushed to a nearby polyclinic for emergency medical attention before being referred to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba due to the severity of their injuries.

"Sadly, Hamisu Abdulai was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility while the other victim, whose name has been withheld, is currently responding to treatment," the statement said.

The death of the mobile money operator has left relatives, colleagues, and market traders devastated, with many describing him as a hard-working businessman who had become well-known within the community.

Evidence recovered

Investigators who combed the crime scene recovered 14 spent cartridges and one live BB cartridge, which have been retained as exhibits to aid ongoing investigations.

Forensic and intelligence officers are expected to analyse the evidence as part of efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

The police said investigations were progressing and assured the public that every effort was being made to bring those responsible to justice.

The latest attack adds to a worrying trend of violent robberies targeting mobile money vendors in different parts of the country.

Over the years, security experts have repeatedly warned operators handling large sums of cash to adopt enhanced security measures, including the installation of surveillance systems, limiting cash holdings and varying transaction routines.

The attacks have also prompted calls for stronger collaboration between telecommunications companies, financial institutions and security agencies to improve the safety of mobile money operators and their customers.

Appeal for information

The Central East Regional Police Command has appealed to the public to assist investigators with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to tracking down those behind what it described as a "heinous crime" and urged residents to remain vigilant.

It further encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact the Police Emergency numbers 191 and 18555 or report to the nearest police station.

"The Central East Regional Police Command wishes to assure the general public of its resolve to identifying and arresting the perpetrators of this heinous crime," the statement emphasised.

The police expressed confidence that with public cooperation and ongoing intelligence-led operations, the suspects would soon be apprehended and made to face the full rigours of the law.

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