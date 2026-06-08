Police launch investigation into killing of 36-year-old man in Nkwanta South

Audio By Carbonatix
The Nkwanta District Police Command has launched full-scale investigations into the murder of a 36-year-old man, identified as Thomas Adon, who was shot dead at Keri in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.
According to a statement issued on Monday, June 8, the incident occurred on June 8, 2026, following reports that an unidentified man had been attacked and fatally shot in the area.
A Joint Police-Military Taskforce was immediately deployed to the scene upon receipt of the report.
On arrival, officers discovered the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood with multiple suspected gunshot wounds, confirming fears of a violent attack.
A preliminary search of the crime scene led to the recovery of key exhibits, including a piece of wood, fifteen (15) spent cartridges, and five (5) live BB and AA cartridges.
The items have since been secured to support ongoing forensic and ballistic examinations as part of the investigation.
The body of the deceased has been transported to the St. Joseph’s Hospital Mortuary in Nkwanta for preservation and subsequent post-mortem examination to assist investigators in determining the exact cause and circumstances of death.
Security officials have assured that investigations are actively underway to identify, trace and arrest those responsible for the killing.
The Joint Security Team, comprising personnel from the police and military, has also engaged traditional leaders and family members of the deceased to brief them on developments and assure them of a thorough, impartial and professional investigation.
Authorities extended condolences to the bereaved family and urged residents of Keri and surrounding communities to remain calm as investigations continue.
The security agencies further cautioned against any acts of reprisal or vigilantism, warning that such actions could escalate tensions and undermine peace and security in the area.
The Joint Security Team reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice is served and called on members of the public to volunteer any credible information that may assist in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.
The Nkwanta District Police Command says it remains resolute in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of residents across the municipality.
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