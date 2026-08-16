E.P. Church secures radio frequency, prepares to launch Bremen Radio

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), is set to deepen its presence in Ghana’s media landscape after securing and registering a radio frequency for a new station, Bremen Radio.

Outgoing Moderator of the General Assembly, Right Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (Rtd.), announced the development during the official opening of the Church’s 12th General Assembly in Ho.

According to him, the acquisition of the frequency forms part of the Church’s broader effort to use modern communication technologies to expand its ministry and reach communities beyond the walls of its congregations.

He said the station will provide the EPCG with another platform to bear witness to the Christian faith while also contributing to public education.

“We have also secured and registered a radio frequency for the EP Church under the name Bremen Radio,” he told the Assembly.

He added that the station would help the Church “bear witness and educate communities with relevant messages, bearing witness to the universality of the Gospel.”

The announcement marks a significant expansion of the Church’s media operations, which already include digital platforms and online worship services.

Part of EPCG's digital expansion

Rev. Dr. Agbeko linked Bremen Radio to the Church’s broader embrace of technology as a tool for ministry.

He said technology has become an important part of contemporary Christian outreach and should be treated as a new mission field for the Church.

At the beginning of his administration, he said, he called for the intentional use of modern technology to reach people both within and beyond the physical boundaries of the EPCG.

He noted that the Church had already begun using digital platforms to livestream worship services and connect congregations and members across geographical boundaries.

The Church also organised an emergency General Assembly online to elect a Council Chair for the Evangelical Presbyterian Church University College.

Two of the four mandated sessions of the General Assembly Executive Council were also held virtually during the past three years.

Rev. Dr. Agbeko said these developments demonstrate the extent to which technology has become integrated into the Church’s administration and ministry.

“Indeed, the culture of technology has been embraced across the Church to the glory of God,” he said.

He singled out Dela TV for its contribution to the Church’s online ministry.

Church moves beyond traditional worship spaces

The outgoing Moderator believes Bremen Radio can further extend the Church’s reach, particularly to people who may not regularly attend its physical congregations.

His comments suggest that the station is being conceived not simply as a commercial broadcasting venture, but as another channel through which the EPCG can pursue its religious and social mission.

The station is expected to provide an avenue for evangelisation and community education while strengthening the Church’s public presence.

However, details about the frequency assigned to Bremen Radio, its transmission location, ownership structure, programming format, expected launch date and geographic coverage were not provided in the Moderator’s address.

It is also not yet clear from the speech whether the station will operate primarily as a religious broadcaster, a community station or a commercial radio outlet carrying a broader mix of programming.

The Church has therefore not publicly outlined, in the address, the level of investment committed to the station or the timetable for test transmission and full operations.

Digital ministry comes with risks

While advocating greater use of technology, Rev. Dr. Agbeko also warned the Church about the risks associated with its growing digital footprint.

He cited concerns including the distortion of Church doctrine and official positions, unauthorised use of the Church’s name and emblem, false teachings, cybersecurity breaches, copyright violations, misinformation, defamatory content, online financial fraud, political manipulation, cyberbullying and personal attacks.

He said these risks could damage the EPCG’s reputation and undermine its Christian witness if they are not properly managed.

In response, the Church has begun work on an Online Worship, Digital Communication and Social Media Policy.

The policy is intended to regulate online worship, digital ministry, electronic communication and social media activities carried out in the name of or on behalf of the EPCG.

Rev. Dr. Agbeko said the framework should protect the doctrine, unity, reputation and identity of the Church while promoting accountability and responsible use of digital platforms.

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