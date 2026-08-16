Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra marks 15 years of premium hospitality

The Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra has commenced celebrations to mark its 15th anniversary under the theme “15 Years of Premium Hospitality.”

Speaking at a press soirée to officially launch the anniversary celebrations, the General Manager, Isaac Okpoti Adjei, said the milestone was an opportunity to celebrate the hotel’s achievements, appreciate those who had contributed to its growth and look ahead to the future.

He said for the past 15 years, Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra had been privileged to be part of Ghana’s rich history and hospitality industry, welcoming guests and hosting events from Ghana, across Africa and around the world.

“Our story has never simply been about rooms, restaurants, conferences or events. It has been about thousands of moments, both big and small, that have made Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel part of the history and story of this great city, Accra,” he said.

According to him, the hotel’s concept of premium hospitality extends beyond providing rooms and other facilities, with a focus on creating memorable experiences for guests.

The General Manager also recognised the contribution of journalists, broadcasters, bloggers, content creators, influencers and other personalities who have helped tell the hotel’s story over the years.

He described the media and other stakeholders as important partners who had also challenged the hotel to continuously improve and innovate its services.

He further commended the hotel’s employees, particularly those who had been part of its 15-year journey, for their professionalism, passion and commitment.

“To every member of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel family, past and present, I say a very big and sincere thank you. This 15th anniversary belongs to you as much as it belongs to the hotel,” he said.

Looking ahead, he noted that the expectations of travellers and guests were changing, with increasing demand for personalised services, meaningful connections and memorable experiences.

He said the hotel was therefore committed to reimagining and redefining premium hospitality as it entered the next phase of its journey.

The press soirée, he said, marked the beginning of a series of activities planned as part of the 15th anniversary celebrations.

The activities will provide opportunities to celebrate guests, young people, partners, artists and the wider community that has supported the hotel over the years.

The General Manager invited the media, bloggers, influencers, celebrities, partners and friends of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra to join the celebrations and help document the hotel’s journey.

He expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for welcoming and trusting the hotel and for giving it the opportunity to serve the country for 15 years.

“Thank you for welcoming us and thank you for being part of our story,” he said.

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