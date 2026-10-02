John Boadu: The leader our party needs at this time – Amb. Edward Akwasi Boateng

From abroad, I have followed with considerable interest the keenly contested national elections within our party. The intensity of the campaign reflects the passion of our members and the importance of the choice before us. All the candidates have offered valuable ideas and deserve commendation for their commitment to the NPP.

As delegates prepare to vote on Saturday, October 3, our overriding consideration must be the future of the party and the demanding journey towards 2028. The NPP was decisively defeated in the 2024 elections. We must now reunite, rebuild and restore confidence, discipline and hope.

I do not make this endorsement lightly. I have worked with all the candidates and know them personally and professionally. After careful reflection, I believe John Boadu’s experience, institutional knowledge, temperament and willingness to listen make him the leader best suited for this moment.

He understands the Party—from the grassroots to the national leadership—and can reconcile its competing interests and traditions. As National Organiser and later Acting General Secretary from 2014 to 2016, he helped rebuild our organisational machinery and contributed significantly to the historic 2016 victory.

His candidacy is not about returning to the past. It is about applying the lessons of experience to renew the party, reconnect its leadership with the grassroots, rebuild trust and forge the broad coalition required for victory in 2028.

After Saturday, I hope all the candidates will rally behind him, because each has something valuable to offer the Party.

Delegates must ask: who can best work with the Flagbearer, unite our people and prepare the Party for the task ahead? For me, the answer is clear. I respectfully urge delegates to elect John Boadu as National Chairman.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.