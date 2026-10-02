St Augustine’s College retains 2026 National Investment Quiz title

St Augustine’s College has successfully defended its National Investment Quiz title after emerging as winners at the 2026 grand finale.

The defending champions overcame Prempeh College, Corpus Christi Senior High School and Mfantsipim School in the final to secure the championship for a second consecutive year.

St Augustine’s College received the ultimate prize of GH¢50,000 following its victory.

Prempeh College finished as first runner-up, while Corpus Christi SHS placed second runner-up after reaching the grand finale for the first time.

Mfantsipim School finished fourth and received a cash prize of GH¢15,000.

The latest victory adds to St Augustine’s College’s growing record in the competition, having also won the previous edition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.