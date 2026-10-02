KNUST Nursing and Midwifery School staff recognised at 2026 Health Ministry Excellence Awards

Two faculty members of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have earned national honours at the 2026 Nursing and Midwifery Excellence Awards, organised by the Ministry of Health, Ghana.

Dr. (Mrs.) Abigail Kusi-Amponsah Diji and Dr. William Wilberforce Amoah received awards in the Education and Research categories for their contributions to advancing nursing and midwifery education, research, and professional practice.

The ceremony took place on Friday, 18th September 2026, at the Capital View Hotel in Koforidua, bringing together distinguished nurses, midwives, educators, researchers, health professionals and stakeholders from across the country.

The Education and Research award celebrates professionals whose work contributes to advancing knowledge, shaping future generations of nurses and midwives, and strengthening evidence-based practice.

Celebrating Excellence in Nursing Education and Research

For KNUST, the recognition underscores the growing impact of the School of Nursing and Midwifery in preparing highly skilled health professionals while generating research that responds to contemporary healthcare challenges.

Dr. (Mrs.) Abigail Kusi-Amponsah Diji, who is a senior lecturer and the Head of the Department of Public Health Nursing, has made extensive contributions to nursing education, student mentorship and research.

Her scholarly interests cover areas such as nursing education, maternal and child health, public health, quality improvement, and pain management.

Her recent recognition highlights the important link between teaching, research, and improved healthcare practice - an approach that remains central to the mandate of the School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Dr. William Wilberforce Amoah, also a lecturer in the Department of Emergency and Critical Care Nursing, has contributed to nursing and midwifery education, student clinical coordination, research supervision, and academic administration.

His research and scholarly activities have addressed chronic kidney disease, health-related quality of life, self-management, nursing practice, triage, primary healthcare, and nursing education.

He remains committed to translating research evidence into practical improvements in nursing care and healthcare delivery in Ghana and beyond.

Dr. Abigail Kusi-Amponsah Diji was honoured alongside Dr. William Wilberforce Amoah for their contributions to the development of nursing and midwifery education and research.

This recognition highlights the important role university educators play beyond the classroom.

A Recognition Beyond the Individual

For the faculty, the awards go beyond individual achievement. They also underscore the continuing contribution of KNUST's School of Nursing and Midwifery to Ghana's health workforce development.

Over the years, the school has strengthened its role in undergraduate and postgraduate training, research, mentorship, and professional development, contributing to the preparation of nurses and midwives capable of advancing healthcare delivery in Ghana and beyond.

The recognition is especially significant as KNUST continues to strengthen collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders in the training of health professionals.

Inspiring the Next Generation

For students and early-career academics, the achievement of the two lecturers sends an important message: excellence in health education is built through sustained commitment to teaching, research, mentorship, and service.

Their recognition is an inspiration to faculty, students and alumni of the school and reinforces KNUST's commitment to developing professionals whose work makes a meaningful difference in communities, health institutions, and the wider society.

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