KGL Foundation commits $200,000 to support juvenile football for the next two years

The KGL Foundation has announced a commitment of $200,000 to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as part of its support for juvenile football.

The financial commitment is set to last for the next two years, starting with the launch of the 2026 KGL U-17 Inter-regional Colts Championship.

The launch of the Colts tournament took place in the Conference Room of the KGL House in Labone, Accra, with key stakeholders present. President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Executive Council Members, and top officials of the KGL Foundation were all in attendance.

The initiative, which was first launched in 2021, has been the bedrock to unlocking young talents in Ghana and giving them the platform to display their potential.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Okraku lauded KGL for their continuous support towards the development of young talents.

"We are here to reaffirm the marriage between the Ghana Football Association and the KGL Foundation," he said.

"Over a six-year tenure, we have produced amazing talents not only for local clubs but also for our various youth national teams. Today, I am proud to say that a lot of the products from these championships have represented Ghana at the U-17 level on the international stage, courtesy of the KGL Foundation."

The championship is also aimed at promoting talent discovery, fostering regional unity, supporting youth development, and nurturing future stars from the district level to the national phase.

This year, KGL will provide each participating team with 60 kits (30 home jerseys and 30 away jerseys). The teams will also receive footballs, bibs and cones.

As part of efforts this year, KGL will also provide educational scholarships to some of the best players from the competition.

Ashanti Region were crowned champions for the second time last year following a 2-1 victory over Western Region.

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