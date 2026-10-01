Carlos Queiroz resigned from Black Stars job; GFA confirms mutual termination

Audio By Carbonatix
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect greater accuracy and clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding Carlos Queiroz's departure from the Black Stars.
Carlos Queiroz resigned from his position as head coach of the Black Stars, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirming that both parties subsequently agreed to terminate his contract.
The development came after Ghana's first two games in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, in which the Black Stars suffered back-to-back defeats to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.
The results left Ghana bottom of their qualifying group and intensified pressure on the Portuguese coach, who had been in charge of the national team for only four months.
The GFA announced the end of Queiroz's tenure on Thursday, October 1, following discussions between the two parties.
In a statement issued after his departure, Queiroz confirmed that he and the GFA had mutually agreed to terminate his service agreement.
“Following discussions held in a spirit of mutual respect, the Ghana Football Association and I have mutually agreed to terminate the Service Agreement governing my role as Head Coach of the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars,” the statement read.
“This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football above everything else.
“It has been an honour to serve Ghana and the Black Stars. I sincerely thank the Ghana Football Association and particularly its President for their trust and for the opportunity to lead such a proud football nation.
“I came to Ghana determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars and support the development of the country’s talent. Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end.
“I leave with respect, gratitude and pride.
“I thank my technical staff and everyone who supported us, particularly since the start of our work, preparing for World Cup 2026.
“Above all, I pay tribute to the players of the Black Stars. Thank you to all of them who represented Ghana with courage, commitment and pride. You fought for your country and carried the hopes of millions.
“Believe in these players. Protect them. Support them.
“The talent and potential are there. With unity, support and the right environment, this generation can achieve great things for Ghana.
“To the Ghanaian people and all Black Stars supporters, thank you for your passion, support and warmth. I will always carry Ghana with me with respect and affection.
“Ghana comes first. The Black Stars come first. Ghanaian football comes first.
“Thank you, Ghana.
“To the Future.”
Queiroz's departure follows another disappointing start to Ghana's AFCON qualifying campaign, with the Black Stars losing to Côte d'Ivoire before suffering another defeat to The Gambia.
The results left Ghana facing an early setback in their bid to qualify for the 2027 tournament.
Queiroz was appointed Black Stars head coach in June 2026, returning to international management after previously working with several national teams and clubs.
His brief tenure has now ended after just two competitive matches in the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.
The GFA is expected to announce further details on the next steps for the Black Stars following the termination of Queiroz's tenure.
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