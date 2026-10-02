President Mahama tours flood-hit Hohoe communities, presents relief items

President John Dramani Mahama has begun a tour of communities affected by recent flooding in the Hohoe Municipality, where he is expected to assess the situation and present relief items to residents.

The visit forms part of efforts by the government to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods and engage directly with affected residents.

The flooding followed the overflow of the River Dayi after heavy rainfall in parts of the Volta Region, resulting in significant damage to homes and disrupting the lives of thousands of residents in the Hohoe Municipality.

READ ALSO: Over 3,000 displaced as flooding overwhelms Hohoe communities

The affected communities are Bla, Galikorpe, Zongo Nima, Martvin Down, Segbedenu, Water Ways Down, Kpoeta, Atabu, Kledzo, and Panic Site.

Preliminary figures from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) indicate that 5,140 people have been displaced, while 412 houses have been affected across 11 communities.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for the government and local authorities to assess the immediate needs of affected communities and consider measures to support residents as they recover from the impact of the floods.

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