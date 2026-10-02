Mahama reaffirms healthcare commitment as Global Mercy begins 10-month Ghana mission

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare for all Ghanaians, citing efforts to strengthen primary healthcare, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

The president said the government was expanding free primary healthcare, investing in hospitals and health workers, and using the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to help ease the financial burden of serious non-communicable diseases on families.

President Mahama made the remarks after touring Global Mercy, the world’s largest civilian hospital ship, which is currently docked at Tema Port as part of a humanitarian medical mission in Ghana.

During the tour, the president interacted with Ghanaians receiving treatment aboard the vessel, including children undergoing procedures for orthopaedic conditions.

He said the experience deeply moved him, particularly after meeting patients who had waited years for potentially life-changing medical treatment.

“I was deeply moved by my interactions with fellow Ghanaians undergoing life-changing treatments, including childhood orthopaedic conditions, many of whom had waited years to receive them,” he said.

President Mahama welcomed the Mercy Ships team back to Ghana for its fifth mission in the country since 1991, praising the organisation for its continued contribution to healthcare delivery.

He described Mercy Ships as “a floating vessel of true mercy and humanism”, saying its work demonstrated the importance of humanitarian support at a time when countries and individuals were increasingly focused on their own interests.

According to the president, the organisation’s impact on Ghana’s healthcare system has been significant. The current mission, which is expected to last 10 months, will provide direct medical care to patients while also supporting the training of local health workers.

"During its 10-month stay, the mission will continue to provide direct patient care while training local health workers alongside its international medical team."

He said the collaboration between Ghanaian healthcare professionals and Mercy Ships’ international medical team would help build local capacity and contribute to improving specialist healthcare delivery.

President Mahama also shared a lighter moment from his visit, recounting his surprise at how stable the hospital ship was.

“As someone who had never sailed on a ship before, I expected us to be walking like sailors. I was pleasantly surprised by how steady and stable the ship is. It felt just like any modern hospital on land,” he said in a Facebook post following the tour.

The president expressed his gratitude to the medical team, volunteers, donors, local partners and supporters of Mercy Ships for their contribution to the organisation’s humanitarian work in Ghana.

He said the government appreciated the assistance provided by Mercy Ships but stressed that his administration remained committed to building a stronger and more accessible healthcare system.

He added that the government’s healthcare agenda would continue to focus on expanding access to essential services while strengthening the institutions and personnel responsible for delivering them.

“While we appreciate humanitarian support, my administration remains firmly committed to expanding access to quality healthcare for all Ghanaians,” he said.

“We are expanding free primary healthcare, strengthening the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), investing in hospitals and health workers, and using the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to ease the burden of serious non-communicable diseases on families.”

The President’s comments come as the Global Mercy continues its medical mission in Ghana, offering specialised treatment to patients while providing opportunities for local health workers to gain additional training and experience.

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