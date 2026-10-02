Investments

St Augustine’s, Mfantsipim, Prempeh and Corpus Christi battle for 2026 Investment Quiz crown

Source: Nanabanyin Brown-Addo  
  2 October 2026 12:13pm
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Defending champions St Augustine's College will this afternoon face Prempeh College, Corpus Christi SHS and Mfantsipim School in the grand finale of the 2026 National Investment Quiz.

The four schools booked their places after coming through a series of preliminary, quarter-final and semi-final contests that tested students on investment, money management, financial markets and business.

Twenty schools started the competition, with eight advancing from the preliminaries: Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS, Adisadel College, Mfantsipim School, Wesley Girls' Senior High School, Apam SHS, St John's Grammar School, Kumasi High School and Corpus Christi SHS.

They were joined at the quarter-final stage by eight seeded schools - St Augustine's College, West Africa SHS, Opoku Ware School, Adonteng SHS, Presec Legon, Prempeh College, Wesley Grammar and Mawuko Girls SHS.

Now in its eighth edition, the National Investment Quiz is organised by the Young Investors Network in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange, Central Securities Depository and Joy Business, with JoyNews as the broadcast partner.

It is designed to give Senior High School students practical exposure to financial and investment concepts. Beyond saving, money management, investing and the capital market, participants take part in simulated trading, investment advisory exercises and business case studies.

Organisers say the initiative goes beyond academic knowledge by offering mentorship and exposure to Ghana's financial sector. Top-performing participants stand to receive investment accounts, educational grants, trophies and other opportunities.

The grand finale will be broadcast on JoyNews TV and Joy's digital platforms.

The competition is sponsored by MTN, NIMED Capital Ltd, Merban Capital, ABSA Bank, MSL Business School and Twisco. JoyNews is the broadcast partner.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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