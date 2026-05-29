Joy Business, FAGE launch month-long national conversation on Food Sovereignty

Joy Business

Multimedia Group Limited, through Joy Business and the Joy Super Morning Show, has launched Joy Business Agribusiness Month 2026, a month-long national conversation on Ghana’s food security and agricultural transformation.

The initiative, organised in partnership with the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), is themed: “From Soil to Sovereignty — Building Ghana’s Agricultural Self-Reliance Through Innovation.”

The campaign will run throughout June alongside the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026 scheduled for June 11 to 13 at the State House Forecourt in Accra.

According to organisers, the programme seeks to highlight practical solutions to Ghana’s growing food import bill, which currently exceeds GHS 8 billion annually despite the country’s agricultural potential.

The Joy Super Morning Show, JoyNews and Joy Business platforms will host discussions involving policymakers, researchers, farmers, agribusiness leaders and financial institutions on ways to strengthen local food production, horticulture exports and agricultural innovation.

The month-long programming will be structured around five thematic weeks.

Week One will focus on government policy, trade and financing for food sovereignty, while Week Two will examine research, mechanisation, innovation and live coverage of the Ghana Horticulture Expo.

Week Three will discuss infrastructure, value addition, youth participation and agricultural financing, with Week Four highlighting opportunities across major horticulture value chains.

The final week will focus on consumer responsibility and Ghana’s roadmap toward food sovereignty by 2030.

Organisers say the initiative is intended to deepen public understanding of food security and encourage national action toward agricultural self-reliance.

Read the fuller version here:

Joy Business and FAGE launch month-long national conversation on Food Sovereignty and Agribusiness Transformation

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.