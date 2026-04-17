The angry food and the hungry man: Rethinking food security beyond the plate in Ghana

In Ghana, we have a proverb: “Obi nnya a, ɔnni” — “If one does not get, one does not eat.” It is a stark, unvarnished truth about survival. But in recent years, a new, more troubling dynamic has emerged. We are seeing the rise of what I call “Angry Food” — food that is expensive, scarce, or of such low nutritional quality that its consumption breeds frustration rather than satisfaction. And in the shadow of that anger stands the “Hungry Man” — not just the unemployed or the rural poor, but the urban worker, the market woman, the junior civil servant, who, despite waking up every day to hustle, still cannot afford a decent meal.

This is the paradox of Ghana’s food security crisis: We are producing food, but our plates are angry, and our people are hungry.

The Anatomy of ‘Angry Food’

What does angry food look like? It is a bowl of banku served with okro stew that contains more water than fish. It is the kenkey that has doubled in price in a week, wrapped in plastic that feels heavier than the corn dough inside. Angry food is the result of a broken chain between the farm gate and food bowl.

Over the past year, Ghana has witnessed inflation rates that have turned the humble tomato into a luxury item. The agbogbloshie onion market, once the lifeblood of our street food, now operates like a black-market currency exchange. Farmers in the Afram Plains and Techiman report that the cost of fertilizer, transportation, and labor has risen so high that they are forced to harvest prematurely or sell to middlemen who hoard produce for speculative prices. This is not food — it is a commodity weaponized by logistics failures, currency depreciation, and post-harvest losses that exceed 30% for vegetables and roots.

When a parent in Accra buys a smaller kobolo (dried fish) or uses margarine instead of real butter for their child’s bread, that food has become angry. It resents the consumer. It does not nourish; it merely pacifies.

The Profile of the ‘Hungry Man’

We must abolish the stereotype that hunger only wears tattered clothes in a famine zone. In Ghana today, the Hungry Man wears a trotro driver’s uniform. He is a teacher in the Northern Region who has not received his salary arrears. She is a single mother in Kumasi who skips lunch so her children can have a small portion of jollof with no meat.

The Hungry Man is not necessarily unemployed. He is underfed in the midst of relative abundance. According to the 2022 Ghana Living Standards Survey, nearly 30% of Ghanaians are moderately to severely food insecure. This means millions are reducing portion sizes, eating fewer meals per day, or relying on less nutritious, cheaper starches. They are eating, but they are not thriving. Chronic hunger has been replaced by the tyranny of the empty calorie — gari and water with sugar, instead of gari with fish and vegetables.

The psychological toll is devastating. Hunger makes men angry. It destabilizes homes, fuels domestic tension, and erodes the social contract. When a man cannot feed his family, he does not become passive; he becomes volatile. And angry men, in an angry food system, are a recipe for social unrest.

Where the System Fails

Ghana’s food security policies have historically focused on production. Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) was a noble start. But production without distribution is theatre. We have not solved the structural issues:

The middleman cartel: Food prices are dictated by a few powerful traders who control storage and transport, leading to artificial scarcity and price gouging. The cedi’s freefall: We import rice, wheat, poultry, and even some vegetables. Every drop in the cedi’s value is a punch to the gut of the consumer. Climate volatility: The erratic rains and dry spells in the transitional zones mean that even when farmers plant, they cannot guarantee harvest. Urban planning neglect: Our cities have no strategic food reserves. When the Central Market in Accra sneezes, the entire southern belt catches a cold.

A Prescription for Peace on the Plate

We cannot continue to romanticize “Ghanaian hospitality” while our own people go to bed angry with hunger. Food security is not an agricultural statistic; it is a national security issue.

Here is my prescription:

Decentralized silos: Every regional capital needs a buffer stock warehouse that buys directly from farmer cooperatives, bypassing cartels. Release these stocks during price spikes.

Urban agriculture revival: Rooftop gardens, community farms, and backyard poultry in cities must be incentivized with tax breaks and starter kits.

School feeding reform: The Ghana School Feeding Programme should source 80% of its ingredients from local farmers within a 50km radius. This stabilizes demand and reduces post-harvest losses.

A National Food Charter: Declare access to nutritious, affordable food a constitutional right. Establish a citizen’s food hotline to report price exploitation and hoarding.

Conclusion: From Anger to Agency

The angry food will not calm itself. The hungry man will not wait for the next election or the next IMF bailout. Hunger has a voice, and in Ghana today, that voice is rising from a million empty bowls.

As a researcher and a son of this soil, I believe we have the land, the labor, and the love to feed ourselves. But we lack the will to break the bottlenecks that make our food angry. Let us stop measuring food security only by calories in a silo. Let us measure it by the peace on a family’s face when they sit down to eat.

Until the hungry man smiles, every meal in Ghana is a protest. And that is a country none of us should want to live in.

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Author: Dr. Derrick Kwaku Antwi, Research fellow, lecturer, GCTU, Accra.

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