Ghana climbs to 17th globally in outsourcing competitiveness

Ghana has ranked 17th among 193 United Nations (UN)-recognised nations in a newly released comprehensive audit of global business process outsourcing (BPO) ecosystems, placing the country among the world’s elite investment destinations.

The 2026 Global Outsourcing Talent Index, compiled and published by outsourcing firm Ataraxis Management, noted that Ghana ranked among the top 9% of countries evaluated worldwide for remote talent and operational delivery.

Commonly outsourced roles in Ghana included virtual assistants, content creators, data entry specialists, financial analysts, business development representatives (BDRs), social media managers, and accounts payable specialists.

The index utilises a data-backed methodology that scores nations across five weighted variables: labour cost (52.5 per cent), English proficiency (20 per cent), talent availability (17.5 per cent), digital infrastructure (five per cent), and political stability (five per cent).

The report noted that Ghana surpassed major developed and industrial economies that traditionally dominated global corporate attention, including the United Kingdom (29th), China (37th), France (73rd), and Germany (84th).

It explained that the shift highlighted a broader realignment in the global services sector, where emerging markets were outperforming traditional Western nations due to significant cost advantages.

The report highlighted Ghana’s growing pool of tech-savvy workers, with over 3.3 million professionals on LinkedIn. In addition, 74.6 per cent of people were online, with cities such as Accra and Kumasi offering ‘decent’ speeds for remote work.

The report also indicated that more people in Ghana were attending college, noting that about 20 per cent of young people were in university, implying a larger pool of educated workers for businesses.

On English proficiency, the report ranked Ghana sixth in Africa and 36th globally, stating that English remained the main language used in schools and offices, reducing language barriers among teams.

“Ghana is becoming a popular choice for businesses that need good English and low costs. It is one of the best places in Africa to find affordable help. While they are still building up their tech and staff numbers compared to bigger countries, the fact that they speak great English and have low wages makes them a smart pick for your team,” the report said.

The findings carry significant weight for Ghana’s macroeconomic trajectory, aligning with recent capital inflows tracked by state authorities.

For example, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) noted China as the leading source of new investment projects registered in the country during the first half of 2025.

During that same period, Ghana recorded a 382 per cent surge in foreign direct investment (FDI), with inflows jumping from US$179.07 million to US$862.96 million.

The Ataraxis index explained that global investors from China, India, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom were increasingly leveraging the country’s local workforce to optimise their offshore operational costs.

However, it identified two risks that could hamper the country’s continued elevation: digital infrastructure and political stability. Ghana scored 40 out of 100 on both metrics, representing the lowest-scoring segments within its overall competitive profile.

The report cautioned that many past investment projects in markets with low infrastructure and stability scores failed not at the registration phase, but during final operations.

“For Ghana to sustain its competitive edge and move higher in future rankings, public policy must focus heavily on stabilising utility distribution and expanding high-speed data fibre access across commercial zones,” the report recommended.

“For an economy like Ghana, which produces thousands of tertiary graduates annually, the slow adoption of AI-driven cost reductions by global firms leaves open a vital window to absorb local youth into stable, knowledge-based digital employment,” it stated.

The report also emphasised a historic rise for the African continent within the global BPO arena, with seven countries now among the global top 25 outsourcing destinations, matching Asia’s historic share of highly competitive destinations.

Leading the continental charge was South Africa in 5th place globally, followed closely by Nigeria in 6th, Kenya in 11th, Egypt in 15th, Ghana in 17th, Ethiopia in 23rd, and Uganda in 24th.

The index noted changes in traditional operations, disclosing that less than 50 per cent of organisations leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of their outsourced operations were seeing real productivity or throughput gains.

Also, only about 25 per cent of those surveyed reported meaningful reductions in vendor service costs or noticeable improvements in service quality through AI integration, suggesting that human talent remained the primary factor in successful BPO execution, insulating emerging labour markets from immediate displacement by automation.

The Global Outsourcing Talent Index is designed for startup founders, mid-market operators, HR and talent acquisition leaders, investors evaluating labour arbitrage, and offshore staffing providers.

The index evaluates country-level readiness for knowledge-based remote roles such as IT and software development, customer support, and finance and accounting, serving as a guide for decision-makers seeking cost-efficient and scalable global hiring strategies.

It uses publicly available datasets from UNESCO, the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the International Telecommunication Union, LinkedIn, Ookla, EF Education First, Gallup, and the Heritage Foundation.

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