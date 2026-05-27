Paternity Fraud Laws in Ghana: A balanced alternative to Compulsory Paternity Testing at Birth

Dr Pet-Paul Wepeba

“The cost of emotional overreach is rarely paid in the moment; it is invoiced later, when clarity returns.”

In recent times, debates surrounding paternity fraud have intensified across the globe, fuelled by rising public awareness of DNA testing, social media controversies, and increasing legal disputes involving inheritance, child support, and parental identity. In Ghana, the issue has progressed into a wider national policy debate, with Parliament considering legislation that would introduce mandatory paternity testing at birth. Yet beneath the emotional force of the public debate lies a far more complicated issue involving science, privacy, medicine, national security, healthcare priorities, and the future relationship between citizens and the state.

What is often missing from the public conversation is the crucial distinction between mandatory paternity testing at birth and paternity fraud legislation. Fundamentally, mandatory paternity testing at birth would require every newborn and alleged father to undergo DNA verification before legal parental recognition is established. Under such a system, the state would effectively supervise the collection, processing, and storage of genetic data for all births.

Paternity fraud legislation, however, operates essentially on a different principle. Rather than presuming that every birth requires verification, the law will provide legal remedies only where deception is alleged or proven. Typically, these measures will focus on civil compensation for financial or emotional harm, the correction of parental records, criminal penalties in cases involving deliberate paternity fraud, court-ordered DNA testing in disputed cases, and child welfare protections during legal proceedings, among other safeguards.

This distinction has become increasingly important as discussions surrounding the Panama Paternity Fraud Bill gain international attention. Unlike proposals advocating universal DNA collection, the Panamanian model seeks to criminalise intentional deception relating to biological parenthood while limiting DNA testing to contested cases. In essence, it treats paternity fraud as a legal issue rather than a justification for nationwide genetic surveillance. Experts believe, this approach represents a more balanced and proportionate alternative, especially for countries with limited infrastructure and evolving data protection systems.

Adopting compulsory testing at birth could introduce irreversible consequences far beyond the issue of paternity disputes. When a government collects DNA at birth, it does not simply verify relationships, it initiates a lifelong contract of surveillance the citizen never signed. It is posited that, while DNA testing appears straightforward in public discourse, the reality is scientifically, legally, and socially far more complex. Genetic anomalies such as chimerism and similar conditions demonstrate that DNA evidence is not infallible. Moreover, modern family structures shaped by In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Pronuclear Transfer (PNT), surrogacy, adoption, and similar reproductive arrangements can result in non-paternity events or otherwise complicate the assumption that biology alone determines parenthood.

The financial implications also weigh heavily in favour of paternity fraud legislation over compulsory DNA testing. Ghana continues to face significant healthcare challenges, including maternal mortality, shortages of medical professionals, inadequate rural healthcare services, overcrowded hospitals, and underfunded laboratories. Implementing a nationwide DNA testing regime would therefore require enormous investment in regional and district DNA laboratories, data centres, digital security systems, sample transportation networks, and highly trained personnel, alongside recurring annual maintenance costs running into millions of dollars. Given Ghana’s nearly 900,000 annual live births, an effective universal testing system would likely require multiple regional or district laboratories rather than a single central facility, potentially pushing national infrastructure costs into millions, depending on the scale of deployment, automation, and security requirements.



There is no shadow of doubt that allocating inadequate resources to universal paternity verification reflects misplaced national priorities, particularly at a time when many women still lack access to safe delivery facilities and essential maternal healthcare. Paternity fraud law offers a far more cost-effective approach because it limits testing to disputed cases rather than forcing the state to finance millions of unnecessary tests every year. This allows government resources to remain focused on urgent healthcare needs while still providing legal pathways for resolving genuine paternity disputes.

Ghana’s maternal mortality landscape continues to reflect profound regional inequalities, with several regions recording maternal mortality ratios substantially above both the national average and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) benchmark of fewer than 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. Reports from the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Ministry of Health consistently indicate that, maternal mortality remains disproportionately concentrated in northern and predominantly rural regions, where access to emergency obstetric care, skilled birth attendance, specialist maternal healthcare services, and critical medical infrastructure remains severely constrained.

At the national level, Ghana’s maternal mortality ratio is currently estimated at approximately 263 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, nearly four times higher than the SDG target threshold of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births. Based on an estimated 892,343 live births recorded for the year ending 2024, this ratio translates into approximately 2,346 maternal deaths nationwide. Provisional demographic projections for 2025 estimate total live births at approximately 895,000, which, using the same maternal mortality ratio, corresponds to an estimated 2,354 maternal deaths.

These figures underscore the scale of Ghana’s continuing maternal healthcare challenge and raise critical questions regarding national healthcare priorities and resource allocation. Against this backdrop, proposals for compulsory paternity testing at birth introduce significant economic implications. The average cost of a standard trio DNA paternity test involving the alleged father, mother, and child currently stands at approximately GH₵2,000 per case. Applying this cost to Ghana’s annual live birth figures suggests that a universal mandatory testing regime would require government expenditure in the region of GH₵1.78 billion for 2024 alone, equivalent to approximately USD 155 million at an exchange rate of GH₵11.50 to USD 1. Using the provisional 2025 birth projections, the estimated national cost would rise to approximately GH₵1.79 billion, or roughly USD 156 million.

In practical terms, this means that Ghana could potentially commit close to two billion cedis, approximately 174 million USD, annually toward compulsory genetic verification at birth while the country continues to experience thousands of preventable maternal deaths each year. The comparison inevitably raises broader policy concerns regarding proportionality, healthcare prioritisation, and whether limited public resources should be directed toward nationwide genetic surveillance systems rather than strengthening maternal healthcare infrastructure, expanding rural obstetric services, improving emergency referral systems, and reducing preventable maternal mortality.

Perhaps the greatest long-term concern lies in national security. Paternity fraud laws are significantly safer in this regard because universal DNA relationship testing would require the state to collect, process, and store the genetic information of virtually the entire population.

Such a database would contain highly sensitive information relating not only to identity, but also to ancestry, hereditary diseases, biological traits, and family relationships. In an era of increasing cyber warfare, data breaches, and digital espionage, experts warn that a national genetic database could become a major security vulnerability. Large-scale genetic data could potentially be exploited by hostile actors for biological espionage, unethical research, targeted drug design through pharmacogenetics, or the manipulation of vaccine and biomedical development. In extreme cases, the misuse of such data could undermine public health systems, compromise national biosecurity, deepen social mistrust, and expose populations to forms of discrimination or biological targeting capable of destabilising national institutions and social cohesion.

Unlike passwords or financial information, DNA cannot be changed once exposed. If genetic data were hacked, sold, leaked, or exploited, the consequences would be permanent and potentially generational. Paternity fraud law avoids this danger entirely because it does not require universal genetic collection. DNA evidence is only used in limited and targeted cases, reducing both the scale of risk and the likelihood of mass exposure.

The risks extend beyond cybercrime. Employers, insurers, and private corporations may seek access to genetic information because it reveals potential health risks, inherited conditions, and life expectancy indicators. International practice strongly reinforces the argument against compulsory testing.

Importantly, paternity fraud laws will create accountability without normalising surveillance. A properly designed Ghanaian paternity fraud law could establish civil damages, criminal penalties for intentional deception, court-supervised testing procedures, and protections for both children and wrongly identified fathers. Such legislation would deter paternity fraud while respecting constitutional rights to privacy and personal autonomy. It would also align Ghana with global legal norms, where DNA testing is generally treated as a specialised legal tool rather than a universal state requirement.

International practice clearly supports this approach. Across the world, DNA testing is widely used in criminal investigations, immigration cases, missing persons individualisation, inheritance disputes, and family court proceedings. Yet no democratic country has adopted universal mandatory paternity testing at birth. This global reluctance reflects a broad understanding that the social, ethical, and security costs of compulsory testing outweigh its benefits.

Instead, nations have consistently preferred targeted legal remedies, voluntary testing, and judicial oversight. The Panama Paternity Fraud Bill represents one example of this growing international trend toward accountability without mass genetic surveillance.

Another advantage of paternity fraud legislation is that it protects social stability. Obligatory DNA testing risks fundamentally altering the emotional and cultural meaning of childbirth by transforming it into a state-supervised verification process. Rather than beginning family life with trust and bonding, every birth would effectively begin under suspicion. This could increase domestic conflict, emotional trauma, and even violence in situations where unexpected DNA results emerge immediately after childbirth.

Thus, paternity fraud law is not a weaker alternative to compulsory testing. In many respects, it is the more intelligent and sustainable solution. It addresses deception directly without criminalising the privacy of the wider population. It protects the rights of fathers without undermining the dignity of mothers and children. It allows the state to punish deliberate fraud while avoiding the enormous risks associated with centralised genetic databases. Most importantly, it balances truth with freedom, accountability with restraint, and justice with social stability.

The debate over paternity fraud in Ghana is ultimately about more than DNA. It is about the limits of state power, the protection of personal privacy, the allocation of national resources, and the preservation of social trust. While the desire for truth and accountability is understandable, the evidence from global experience suggests that compulsory testing may create more problems than it solves.

Policymakers therefore risk overcorrecting for a relatively limited problem by imposing a universal surveillance mechanism on the entire nation. On one hand is the understandable desire for truth, accountability, and protection against deception; on the other is the equally compelling need to protect privacy, preserve social trust, safeguard national security, and allocate healthcare resources wisely.

The Panama model demonstrates that it is possible to address paternity fraud through law without constructing a universal genetic surveillance system. A carefully designed paternity fraud law may therefore offer the country a more sustainable and globally aligned path, one that protects both truth and liberty without sacrificing one for the other.

“The unexamined response is always larger than the event that provoked it, and thus the beginning of regret.”

Dr Pet-Paul Wepeba

(Forensic Science Consultant)

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.