Amb. Dr Samuel Ben Owusu calls for urgent action on Ghana’s water security

Head of Missions for the Pan-African AU Agenda 2063 Office, Samuel Ben Owusu, has called on the government to prioritise water assurance policies to protect Ghana’s long-term development and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the Africa Day Celebration Leadership Summit in Accra on May 25, 2026, Dr Owusu stressed that access to clean and sustainable water remains critical to public health, food production and economic stability.

The summit was held under the theme, “Assuring Sustainable Water, Science and Technology, Peace and Security for Development.”

According to him, growing threats such as illegal mining activities, poor waste disposal practices and climate change continue to endanger major rivers and water bodies across the country.

He urged authorities to strengthen enforcement of environmental regulations, invest in modern water treatment infrastructure and protect water catchment areas with urgency.

“Water is life, and without assured access to clean, sustainable water sources, every other development agenda is undermined,” he stated.

Dr Owusu further advocated the establishment of a coordinated national framework involving traditional leaders, local authorities, civil society organisations and the private sector to monitor and safeguard water resources.

He also encouraged greater investment in science and technology-driven solutions for water purification, conservation and recycling.

He noted that ensuring water security would also contribute to peace and national stability by reducing resource-related conflicts and protecting livelihoods in farming and fishing communities.

The summit was organised by the Pan-African AU Agenda 2063 Office in collaboration with IAWPA Ghana as part of activities marking Africa Day and advancing discussions around the implementation of Agenda 2063.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.