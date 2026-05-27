Strong public confidence boosts Ghana’s drive towards local vaccine production

CEO of the National Vaccine Institute, Dr Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey.

A nationwide vaccine perception survey conducted by the National Vaccine Institute has revealed strong public confidence in vaccines and growing support for Ghana’s ambition to begin local vaccine production by 2027.

The survey, described as one of the country’s most extensive assessments of vaccine perception, challenges long-standing assumptions about widespread vaccine hesitancy among Ghanaians.

Conducted across all 16 regions and 55 districts, the study analysed 13,905 valid responses to assess public attitudes towards vaccines, misinformation trends, and acceptance of locally manufactured vaccines.

The findings showed that nearly 90 per cent of respondents expressed confidence in vaccines, while more than 94 per cent believed there is a collective national responsibility to ensure vaccine availability for all citizens. Significantly, more than 71 per cent indicated their willingness to accept vaccines produced in Ghana once local manufacturing begins.

The study also revealed exceptionally high trust in healthcare professionals and regulatory institutions. More than 87 per cent of respondents expressed confidence in doctors and nurses who administer vaccines, while the Ghana Health Service and the Food and Drugs Authority were also identified as trusted institutions in vaccine safety and regulation.

Health experts say the growing confidence provides a strong foundation for Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing agenda and positions healthcare workers as key advocates in building trust for locally produced vaccines.

Despite the encouraging findings, the survey uncovered a significant gap in public awareness regarding Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing plans. Only 14 per cent of respondents were aware that the country is actively developing local vaccine production capacity ahead of the planned 2027 rollout.

The findings have prompted calls for a nationwide public education campaign to bridge the awareness gap, combat misinformation, and strengthen public ownership of the initiative.

Interestingly, the survey recorded lower vaccine acceptance levels in some highly urbanised regions, including the Greater Accra Region, the Ashanti Region and the Central Region, despite greater access to information. In contrast, rural communities in northern Ghana and the Oti Region demonstrated stronger trust and acceptance of vaccines.

The study further highlighted strong national pride associated with local vaccine production, with many respondents indicating that seeing Ghanaian scientists and local factories involved in manufacturing would increase their confidence in Ghana-made vaccines.

However, concerns over vaccine costs, distance to vaccination centres, and weaknesses in storage and transportation systems were identified as potential barriers to vaccine uptake, particularly in rural communities where cold chain infrastructure remains a challenge.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Vaccine Institute, Dr Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, described the findings as encouraging but stressed the need for targeted communication and policy interventions to sustain public confidence.

According to him, Ghana already has a strong foundation of vaccine trust, but success will depend on closing the awareness gap and addressing misinformation, regional disparities, and operational challenges that could affect public acceptance.

The survey comes at a critical time as Ghana intensifies efforts towards vaccine self-sufficiency and pharmaceutical innovation. Officials say the local vaccine manufacturing initiative aligns with the African Union goal of producing at least 60 per cent of Africa’s vaccines locally by 2040 under the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing initiative.

The findings are expected to guide future public health messaging, policy formulation, and behaviour-change campaigns as Ghana prepares for a major transition towards locally manufactured vaccines and enhanced national health security.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.