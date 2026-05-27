Akatsi North MP calls for more teacher recruitment as district commissions new projects

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi North and Chairman of Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has renewed calls for increased financial clearance for teacher recruitment to address the growing shortage of teachers in basic schools across the country.

According to the lawmaker, more than one million children in Ghana’s basic schools currently lack adequate access to teachers — a situation he says continues to undermine quality education, particularly in deprived communities.

His appeal comes as the Akatsi North District Assembly commissioned several infrastructure projects aimed at improving education, healthcare, and sanitation within the district.

The commissioning exercise, led by the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, brought together district officials, education authorities, and community members to unveil seven major projects across the district.

The projects include a three-unit classroom block at Nudowukorpe, two four-seater pour-flush toilet facilities and mechanised boreholes at Afiadenyigba EP and DA Basic Schools, a 10-unit office complex for the Akatsi North District Health Directorate, and an ambulance bay for the Ghana National Ambulance Service.

District Chief Executive for Akatsi North, Bless Katamani, said the projects form part of efforts to address pressing developmental needs while ensuring taxpayers see tangible benefits from public investments.

Mr Gunu described the projects as evidence of the government’s commitment to completing ongoing initiatives while expanding development to underserved communities. He noted that improved educational and health infrastructure remains essential to enhancing living conditions in the district.

Despite the new educational facilities, authorities say the district continues to face a severe shortage of teachers.

Head of Administration and Finance at the Akatsi North Education Directorate, Promise Avorgbedor, disclosed that the district requires about 180 additional teachers to adequately serve schools in the area. He warned that the deficit is already affecting academic performance and placing pressure on existing staff.

Speaking after the commissioning, Mr Nortsu-Kotoe acknowledged the nationwide challenge and stressed that classroom infrastructure alone would not resolve the education crisis without sufficient teachers.

He therefore appealed to the Finance Minister to grant additional financial clearance to enable the Ghana Education Service to recruit more trained teachers, particularly for basic schools in rural communities.

Residents and education stakeholders in the district expressed hope that the new projects, together with increased teacher recruitment, would help improve teaching and learning outcomes in Akatsi North.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.