NAGRAT demands urgent teacher recruitment, funding reforms on May Day

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called for urgent reforms in Ghana’s education sector, warning that macroeconomic stability means little if teachers continue to face poor conditions and delayed employment.

In a May Day message to mark International Workers’ Day 2026, the association paid tribute to Ghanaian workers, particularly teachers, for their resilience despite persistent challenges in the sector.

The message was jointly signed by NAGRAT President Anaba Jacob (Esq) and General Secretary Ayuraboya Michael.

NAGRAT praised teachers for working under difficult conditions, including overcrowded classrooms and, in some cases, makeshift learning environments, while also dealing with delays in the release of essential school funds.

“You taught hungry students because grants had not been paid. You kept the system running despite years of arrears. You are the reason Ghana still has a public education system,” the statement said.

This year’s celebration is under the theme, “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods Beyond the Macroeconomic Stability,” a direction NAGRAT insists must begin with immediate investment in education.

Recruitment Backlog and Unemployment Concerns

The association raised concerns over delays in teacher recruitment, revealing that about 22,000 trained teachers from the 2023 Colleges of Education batch are yet to receive financial clearance.

It also noted that approximately 2,800 teachers from the 2022 batch remain unposted due to what authorities describe as a lack of vacancies.

NAGRAT criticised the situation, describing it as a self-inflicted unemployment crisis.

“It makes no economic sense to train teachers for four years and leave them at home,” the statement said.

The association is demanding immediate financial clearance for all affected graduates and the full posting of the 2022 batch before the end of May 2026.

Call for Policy Reforms

NAGRAT is also advocating a “one-out, one-in” replacement policy, noting that the Ghana Education Service loses more than 10,000 teachers annually to retirement, resignation, and study leave.

It further called for a fast-tracking of licensing processes by the National Teaching Council to prevent bureaucratic delays from hindering recruitment.

Funding Gaps Threaten Free SHS

The association warned that funding shortfalls continue to threaten the sustainability of the Free Senior High School policy in Ghana.

According to NAGRAT, while some arrears were cleared in 2025, delays in the release of perishable and recurrent grants have resumed, forcing some school heads to use personal funds to run institutions.

It is demanding the immediate release of all outstanding grants, payment of suppliers and service providers, and a review of the policy to ensure long-term sustainability.

Push for Better Conditions of Service

On livelihoods, NAGRAT called for improved salaries that reflect current economic realities, enhanced pension contributions, and better access to housing and healthcare.

The association also highlighted safety concerns, stressing that teachers must be protected from abuse in the line of duty.

“A job that cannot pay rent is not the dignity that May Day stands for,” the statement emphasised.

“Teachers Cannot Eat Stability”

While acknowledging government’s efforts to stabilise the economy, including easing inflation and a relatively stable currency, NAGRAT insisted that such gains have not translated into improved living conditions for teachers.

“A teacher cannot eat stability,” the association said, adding that economic recovery must reflect in household incomes.

Commitment to Action

NAGRAT concluded by reaffirming its commitment to engage authorities but warned it would not hesitate to take further action if concerns remain unaddressed.

“This May Day, we do not beg. We demand a pivot with a human face—a teacher’s face,” the statement said.

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