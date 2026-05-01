HSWU Women’s Committee observes May Day with visually impaired children

Audio By Carbonatix
The Women’s Committee of the Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU) in the Volta and Oti regions has observed this year’s May Day celebration with visually impaired children at the New Horizon School for the Blind in Ho.
Led by the Committee’s Chairperson, Mabel Duvor, the women donated food items, including bags of rice, tomatoes, drinking water, and undisclosed amount of money.
Speaking after the donation ceremony on Friday morning, before joining the regional Workers’ Day celebrations, Mrs Duvor said: “Today, we present these food items as a symbol of care, solidarity and love.”
“We believe that true progress is not measured only by wages and policies, but also by how we touch lives and uplift one another. To the students and staff of the School for the Blind, you are part of our family, and we stand with you. May this gesture remind us all that in unity and compassion, we find strength,” she added.
The Head of Public Relations of the school, Steven Aflor, who received the items on behalf of the students and management, expressed gratitude to the women for the gesture.
According to him, despite several challenges currently facing the school, management is doing its best to make teaching and learning at the facility more accessible and engaging.
He also took the opportunity to call on the general public to support the school.
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