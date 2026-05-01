National

Playback: May Day 2026 celebration in Koforidua

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  1 May 2026 11:16am
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The 2026 national May Day celebration happened live at Jackson Park in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods Beyond Macroeconomic Stability.”

The event brought together hundreds of workers from various sectors, including organised labour groups, public servants, private sector employees, and trade unions from across the country.

Activities lined up for the programme included a colourful march past by different labour unions, solidarity messages from organised labour, and addresses by key stakeholders, including government officials and representatives of the Trades Union Congress (Ghana).

The President of the Republic, President John Mahama, also delivered the keynote address, outlining government’s plans to improve working conditions, create jobs, and sustain economic recovery.

Awards were presented to deserving workers and institutions in recognition of their contributions to national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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