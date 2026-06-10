NLA staff threaten industrial action over working conditions and salary dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
Staff of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) are threatening industrial action over what they describe as deteriorating working conditions, ageing operational vehicles, and an unsatisfactory salary review process.
The concerns were raised by union leaders who say internal challenges are affecting the sustainability of the organisation and staff welfare.
According to the union, the Authority is struggling with a significant infrastructure deficit, particularly its vehicle fleet, which they say is largely unfit for operational use.
They argue that the situation is affecting field operations and undermining efficiency across the business.
The union is also challenging management over ongoing salary negotiations, insisting that a proposed 12 percent salary increase is inadequate in the face of rising inflation and the cost of living.
They say workers have already endured previous pay adjustments that did not reflect economic conditions.
They further accuse management of failing to properly consult labour representatives during key financial decisions, including issues relating to revenue management and tax-related adjustments, which they describe as having worsened staff income levels.
The union warns that its members may be forced to take further action if their concerns are not addressed, stressing that workers are demanding fair treatment and reinvestment into the Authority’s operations.
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