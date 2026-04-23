Hassan Ayariga backs Mahama’s review of NLA-KGL digital lottery deal

Dr Hassan Ayariga, founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), has called for the total dismantling of the monopoly currently governing Ghana’s digital lottery space.

In a press release dated 22nd April 2026, Dr Ayariga threw his support behind a directive by President John Dramani Mahama to review controversial agreements between the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and KGL Technology Limited. He warned that the current exclusivity arrangement undermines the national interest and restricts the economic potential of the 5/90 lottery.

The APC leader argued that granting a single private entity control over the digital and USSD channels of the national lottery has created a de facto monopoly. This structure, he claims, stifles innovation and shuts out other capable Ghanaian businesses from a vital revenue-generating sector.

“No single private entity should wield such disproportionate control over a national revenue-generating asset,” he asserted.

He further noted a sharp decline in the lottery's contributions to the national purse in recent years, raising questions about whether the current secretive structure truly serves the Ghanaian public.

Central to the APC's demand is the assertion that the current deal may violate the National Lottery Authority Act. Dr Ayariga pointed out that while the Act establishes the NLA as the sole operator, any arrangement that transfers "operational dominance or financial control" to a private company is inconsistent with the law.

“Ghana cannot afford selective enforcement of its own legal framework,” the statement read, calling for the law to be applied to ensure the NLA maintains actual supervision over all revenue.

To restore public trust, the APC has called on the government's technical review team to take several immediate steps:

Terminate Exclusivity: Restructure or end clauses that grant an unfair advantage to a single operator.

Restructure or end clauses that grant an unfair advantage to a single operator. Transparent Licensing: Open the digital ecosystem to multiple qualified companies through a competitive process.

Open the digital ecosystem to multiple qualified companies through a competitive process. Revenue Accountability: Ensure full visibility of all funds under strict NLA oversight.

Ensure full visibility of all funds under strict NLA oversight. Empower Local Firms: Guarantee equal opportunities for Ghanaian tech innovators and investors.

Dr Ayariga framed the ongoing review as a defining test of President Mahama’s leadership. He argued that the outcome would reveal whether the national interest would ultimately prevail over "entrenched advantage".

The release concluded with a stern warning: failing to open the sector to fair competition risks weakening state institutions and denying the country the full economic benefits of its lottery industry.

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